Raids at premises of terror associates in Srinagar to dismantle network

Police on Wednesday carried out raids at multiple locations in Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir as part of its campaign to dismantle the terror ecosystem.

"In its sustained efforts to dismantle the terror ecosystem and curb unlawful activities, Srinagar Police conducted extensive raids at multiple locations across the city," a police spokesman said.

He said the searches were carried out at the residences of terrorist associates and overground workers (OGWs) affiliated with proscribed terrorist organisations, in connection with ongoing investigations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The coordinated search operations were conducted across various areas of Srinagar, targeting individuals involved in facilitating, aiding, or abetting terror-related activities.