27 Naxalites, including 10 women, surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

As many as 27 Naxalites, 16 of them carrying a collective bounty of Rs 50 lakh, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Wednesday, a senior police official said.

The development comes a day after senior Naxalite Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Bhupathi and 60 other cadres laid down their arms in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district.

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has underlined the government's resolve to eradicate Naxalism, largely concentrated in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, by March 31, 2026.

Among the 27 Naxalites who surrendered in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday were 10 women. They turned themselves in before senior police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials here.

They cited disappointment with the "hollow" Maoist ideology, atrocities committed by Naxalites on innocent tribals and the growing influence of security forces, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said. The cadres said they were also impressed by the 'Niyad Nellanar' (your good village) scheme of the Chhattisgarh government, aimed at facilitating development works in remote villages, and the state's new surrender and rehabilitation policy, he said. Out of them, Oyam Lakhmu (53), a member of the Peoples' Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) battalion no.1, which was considered the strongest military formation of Maoists, carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head, the official said.