Home / India News / Railways constitutes 4-member committee to probe bridge collapse in Mizoram

Railways constitutes 4-member committee to probe bridge collapse in Mizoram

The Ministry of Railways has constituted a four-member high-level committee to inquire into the cause of the collapse of a under construction railway bridge

Press Trust of India Aizawl
Locals at the site after an under-construction railway bridge at Sairang area collapsed, near Aizawl, Mizoram (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 10:33 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Railways has constituted a four-member high-level committee to inquire into the cause of the collapse of a under construction railway bridge in Mizoram's Aizawl district in which 22 workers were killed, officials said on Friday.

The committee will submit its report within one month from the date of formation, according to the order issued by the Railways ministry on Thursday.

The four-members of the committee are BP Awasthi of RDSO, Dr Dipti Ranjan Sahoo of IIT Delhi Sharad Kumar Agarwal of IRICEN and Sandeep Sharma, Chief Bridge Engineer, NF Railway, the order said.

Works-I branch of the Railway board will be the nodal branch for the functioning of the committee and submission of report for consideration by the railway board, implementation of the committee's recommendation and all related issues..., the order said.

The under-construction railway bridge in the Bairabi-Sairang new line project near Aizawl collapsed on Wednesday killing 22 workers and injuring three. Bodies of four missing workers were found on Thursday. One worker is still missing and search operations are on for the missing worker.

All the victims hailed from Malda district in West Bengal, police said.

Twenty-six workers were present at the time of the incident.

The Railways said the accident that took place on Wednesday was due to the collapse of a gantry, which was being launched on the under-construction bridge over the Kurung river.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of the workers. He also announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 50,000 for those who suffered minor injuries.

Also Read

MNF does not subscribe to NDA government's policies: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Mizoram elections 2023: ECI officials to visit state on August 29

Mizoram: Two-day Assembly session to begin Aug 22, six bills to be tabled

Mizoram polls: Lone BJP legislator B Chakma to retire from active politics

838,000 voters in Mizoram including 431,000 female voters: Election dept

AAP MP Sanjay Singh misses Parliament Privileges Committee deadline

LIVE: PM Modi to meet Isro team involved in Chandrayaan-3 mission today

PM Modi to meet Isro team involved in Chandrayaan-3 mission today

Bengal governor approaches Isro for tech to curb ragging on campuses

Japan's top energy company keen on investing in Maharashtra: Fadnavis

Topics :Indian RailwaysNorth EastMizoramIndian tourism

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail Ventures may sell another 8-10% stake to prepare for IPO

Tesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

BRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 25): Heavy rains in many states till 26 August

LIVE: PM Modi to meet Isro team involved in Chandrayaan-3 mission today

Economy News

India inflation to return to comfort band once veg prices dip: MPC's Goyal

India's food price surge forces government measures to improve supplies

Next Story