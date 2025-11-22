Home / India News / Fire in Dharavi huts disrupts Harbour line trains, no injuries reported

Fire in Dharavi huts disrupts Harbour line trains, no injuries reported

At least four fire engines and other firefighting vehicles reached the spot and launched the firefighting operation, a civic official said

Rithala metro station, fire
The fire in the huts located inside the Navrang Compound on the 60-foot road broke out at 12.30 pm | Image: X@ani_digital
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 3:12 PM IST
A major fire broke out in huts close to the Harbour line local train tracks in Dharavi area of Mumbai on Saturday afternoon, leading to the temporary suspension of train services on the affected stretch, officials said.

Nobody was injured as per the preliminary information.

The fire in the huts located inside the Navrang Compound on the 60-foot road broke out at 12.30 pm.

At least four fire engines and other firefighting vehicles reached the spot and launched the firefighting operation, a civic official said.

"There is no report of any injuries to anyone," he added.

As the fire is very close to the railway tracks, local train services between Bandra and Mahim on the Harbour line have been temporarily suspended, railway officials said.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damage are yet to be ascertained.

"The electric supply to overhead equipment has been disconnected as a safety measure due to the fire incident in the shanties adjacent to Up Harbour line on the east side between Mahim and Bandra at around 12:15 pm", a Western Railway spokesperson said.

The Harbour line train services have been regulated till the situation is under control.

"No risk to any passenger or trains as they have been regulated and are away from the site," the spokesperson added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :DharaviMumbaiMumbai fireHarbour line

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

