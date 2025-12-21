Indian Railways has rationalised its passenger fare structure with effect from December 26, 2025, keeping suburban travel and short-distance journeys insulated while introducing marginal increases for select long-distance categories.

Under the revised framework, there will be no increase in fares for suburban services and monthly season tickets. Ordinary class travel for distances of up to 215 kilometres will also remain unchanged.

Limited increase for longer journeys

For ordinary class travel beyond 215 kilometres, fares will increase by 1 paise per kilometre. Mail and express trains in non-AC categories will see an increase of 2 paise per kilometre, while AC class fares will also rise by 2 paise per kilometre.

Railways said the impact on passengers would be modest. For a 500-kilometre journey in non-AC coaches, passengers will have to pay only ₹10 extra. Revenue impact and cost pressures According to official estimates, Indian Railways is expected to earn about ₹600 crore during the current year as a result of the fare rationalisation. The transporter said it has significantly expanded its network and operations over the past decade. To support higher operational levels and improve safety standards, it has increased manpower strength. As a result, manpower costs have risen to ₹1.15 trillion, while pension expenses have increased to ₹600 billion. The total cost of operations has climbed to ₹2.63 trillion in 2024–25.