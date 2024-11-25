Railways recruited 500,000 employees since 2014: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said the department recruited five lakh employees in the last decade a number slightly higher than the previous decade.

He made the statement at the national convention of the All India SC/ST Railway Employees Association, held on Ajani Railway Ground in Nagpur.

The minister said the recruitment number between 2004 and 2014 was 4.4 lakh.

He also highlighted the introduction of an annual recruitment calendar for the first time in Indian Railways' history.

According to a press release, the event was attended by the association president B L Bhairava, Central Railway General Manager Dharamveer Meena, and South East Central Railway General Manager Neenu.

It said Vaishnaw also appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gesture of giving a bow to the Constitution before entering Parliament.

"Respect for the Constitution goes beyond symbolism; it is reflected in action," he said ahead of the Constitution Day on Tuesday.

The minister said 12,000 general coaches are currently under production.

Vaishnaw at the event unveiled a souvenir commemorating the association's efforts and earlier paid his tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar at the Central Memorial in Deekshabhoomi.

The two-day convention will conclude tomorrow on Constitution Day.