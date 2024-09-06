Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Railways served show cause notice to Vinesh Phogat on Sept 4: Officials

Railways served show cause notice to Vinesh Phogat on Sept 4: Officials

She was asked to clarify her stand, after she met Rahul, because being a government employee, joining a political party amounts to the violation of service rule, the official added

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Vinesh Phogat, Vinesh, Bajrang Punia, Bajrang
Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi with wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia in New Delhi| (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 9:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Northern Railway officials have confirmed that wrestler Vinesh Phogat was served a show cause notice on September 4, 2024 in which she was asked to clarify her position regarding joining a political party.

When media reports came saying that Phogat would join the Congress party as she met Rahul Gandhi, a notice was issued to her on September 4," an official said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"She was asked to clarify her stand because being a government employee, joining a political party amounts to the violation of service rule, he added.

Congress leader KC Venugopal on Friday alleged that Phogat was served a show cause notice after she resigned from the Railways, to which Himanshu Upadhyay, CPRO, Northern Railways, denied.

She was not given any notice after she resigned, Upadhyay told PTI.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat resigns from her post in Indian Railways

Cabinet approves Rs 18,036 cr railway line connecting Manmad and Indore

RRB NTPC 2024 notification out for 11,558 posts, registration to begin soon

Govt greenlights Rs 18,036 crore for 309 km Mumbai-Indore rail line

Indigenous Kavach will be implemented in mission mode in country: Vaishnaw

Topics :Rahul GandhiIndian RailwaysVinesh PhogatCongress

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 9:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story