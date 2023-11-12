Rain brings respite, Delhi's air quality in 'poor' category for second day

Several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) received light rainfall on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, which led to a slight improvement in the air quality index (AQI).

Air quality across Delhi continues to be in the 'Poor' category, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) shows.

As per the CPCB data, AQI in Anand Vihar was at 266, while at RK Puram it was recorded at 241 on Sunday at 07.00 am. Similarly, in Punjabi Bagh, it was at 233, and in ITO, it was recorded at 227.

On-ground inspection of anti-pollution measures by AAP

As the national capital continues to struggle with the problem of air pollution, the Aam Admi Party-led Delhi government decided to field Delhi ministers to ensure the implementation of anti-pollution measures.

As part of the inspection process, several Delhi ministers inspected different areas and borders connecting Delhi to neighbouring states on Thursday.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai inspected vehicles and trucks entering Delhi at the Singhu border.

"After seeing the pollution level in the national capital, the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items has been banned. Only entry of CNG and electric trucks has been allowed. Teams have been deployed on all the borders for this. Tomorrow I will again write a letter to the Haryana and UP government regarding the entry of the trucks," said Rai while inspecting trucks entering the national capital.

Meanwhile, AAP Minister Atishi was also seen inspecting vehicles at the Ghazipur border as she took stock of the implementation of measures to control air pollution.

While inspecting trucks, Atishi said, "Today after inspecting here (Ghazipur border ) we have come to know that systems need to be strengthened on the borders because there are several trucks that are not allowed to enter the national capital but are entering illegally. All the ministers of the Delhi government are inspecting different borders today, to ensure that there is no illegal entry of trucks into the capital."

Artificial rain likely by November 20

Atishi also said, "We are going to request the Supreme Court to direct all the central agencies to cooperate with the Delhi government regarding 'artificial rain' in the city. By November 20 this can be done."

Currently, Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented in the national capital after the city's air quality plummeted to the "severe plus" category.

Will rain help Delhi ease pollution?

According to a report by NDTV, Gufran Beig, founder director of SAFAR-India said that to wash away the pollutants, Delhi needs heavy and widespread rain. Light rains can worsen the situation.

(With agency inputs)