Home / India News / Rain deficit: Himachal sees 1 mm avg rain in Nov against normal of 19.7 mm

Rain deficit: Himachal sees 1 mm avg rain in Nov against normal of 19.7 mm

The state received 1 mm average rain in November 2025 against the month's normal of 19.7 mm

shimla rains, rain
The same amount of rainfall was recorded in 1983 and 2021, while the highest rainfall of 88.5 mm was recorded in 1925, the Met office said. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 6:38 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

With 95 per cent deficit rain in November 2025, Himachal Pradesh recorded its ninth lowest rainfall for the month since 1901, the local meteorological station said on Monday.

The state received 1 mm average rain in November 2025 against the month's normal of 19.7 mm.

Barring some normal rain activity on November 5, the state witnessed dry weather throughout the month. Sirmaur district recorded 100 per cent deficit rain, followed by Shimla, Mandi, Kangra, Hamirpur and Chamba districts at 99 per cent, Kullu and Una at 96 per cent each, Solan at 95 per cent, Bilaspur at 94 per cent, Lahaul and Spiti at 92 per cent and Kinnaur at 92 per cent.

The same amount of rainfall was recorded in 1983 and 2021, while the highest rainfall of 88.5 mm was recorded in 1925, the Met office said.

It added that dense fog was observed for nine days in Mandi district and for seven days in Bilaspur in November.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed in the state on Monday.

The local Met station has issued a yellow warning for dense fog in some parts of Bhakra Dam and parts of Balh Valley in Mandi district on Tuesday and Wednesday, and predicted light rain or snow at isolated places in mid and higher hills on Thursday and Friday.

The day temperature rose marginally and Una was the hottest in the state with a maximum temperature of 26.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Solan (23.5 degrees), Nahan (23.1 degrees), Bilaspur (22.9 degrees) and Bhuntar (22.4 degrees).

There was no significant change in the minimum temperature. Tabo was the coldest with a low of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt open to talks on electoral reforms as Opposition pushes for SIR

Premium

IMD forecasts colder winter in plains, warmer weather in hills in Dec-Feb

Premium

Mumbai gasps under a blanket of smog, BMC swings into pollution-war mode

Controversy over SIR in TN baseless, driven by political motives: ECI to SC

RBI appoints Janakiraman as executive director in Department of Supervision

Topics :Himachal Pradeshrainfall deficitIMD on rainsIMD weather forecast

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 6:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story