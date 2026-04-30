Rain, storms bring relief in North India; IMD forecasts more showers ahead

Light rain and thunderstorms brought relief from scorching heat on Wednesday across several North Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Delhi. Brief spells of showers led to a dip in maximum temperatures, offering respite after days of intense heat.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), maximum temperatures fell by 3-5 degrees Celsius across the western Himalayan region, as well as parts of central and eastern India, including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra. No significant increase was reported in the maximum temperature over the plains of northwest India.

IMD forecasts more rain and thunderstorms

The IMD has predicted continued rainfall and thunderstorm activity across large parts of the country. Light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph, is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir.

Heavy rainfall is also forecast over the northeastern states in the coming days. Meanwhile, southern regions, including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and Karnataka are expected to witness rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, bringing further relief from the heat. Heatwave conditions to persist in parts Despite the rainfall activity, heatwave conditions are likely to continue in some regions. The IMD said heatwave conditions are very likely in parts of Vidarbha, Rajasthan, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and Karnataka. Warm night conditions are also expected in isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh.