Rains cause landslides on NH-10 connecting Sikkim with Bengal, traffic hit

Several landslides triggered by incessant rains for the last few days occurred along National Highway 10, disrupting traffic movement on the road that connects Sikkim with West Bengal, officials said on Tuesday.
Roadblocks have been reported along the 52-km highway stretch, which connects Sevoke in West Bengal with Rangpo in Sikkim, causing inconvenience to travellers, they said.
The roadblocks were reported from 29 Mile, Kali Jhora, Seti Jhora, Selfie Dara, Birik Dara, Likhuveer, Melli and Bhalu Khola in West Bengal's Kalimpong district, they said.
Officials of the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) said operations related to the clearing of debris and restoration of the road are underway.
Heavy machinery has been deployed to clear roadblocks due to multiple landslides, they said.
"One-way traffic movement has started in some areas. Traffic jams are inevitable as landslides continue in some areas regularly. The debris will be cleared soon as work is being carried out on war footing," an official said.
Police personnel from Kalimpong district have also been deployed to regulate the traffic movement, he said.
The district police have urged commuters to plan their travels according to the ground situation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app