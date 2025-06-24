Home / India News / Israel-Iran war has given Tehran leadership role of Muslim world: Mehbooba

Israel-Iran war has given Tehran leadership role of Muslim world: Mehbooba

Reacting to Pakistan nominating Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, Mufti said that it was childish and premature

Mehbooba Mufti, Mehbooba, Mufti
Mufti said the war has propelled Iran to the leadership role of the Muslim world (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 1:01 PM IST
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said the conflict between Israel and Iran has elevated Tehran's status to a leadership role for the Muslim world as it forced Washington and Jerusalem on their knees.

"I salute the courage and determination of the Iranian leadership, its armed forces and people for fighting this war. They did not have nuclear weapons, the only weapon they had is the belief and the desire for martyrdom," the former chief minister told PTI.

ALSO READ: Trump announces 'complete and total' ceasefire between Israel, Iran

"This forced the United States and its lapdog state, Israel, on their knees. Today (US President Donald) Trump is talking about ceasefire. It means that outcome of the war so far has been totally opposite to the expectation of the US and Israel," she said.

Mufti said the war has propelled Iran to the leadership role of the Muslim world.

"This war has given Iran the leadership role of the Muslim world, although the other Muslim countries did nothing more than lip service. America was in the habit of attacking the Muslim countries at will, be it Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya or Syria. However, today the US was dealt a defeat to its endeavour of attacking the Muslim countries," she added.

Reacting to Pakistan nominating Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, Mufti said that it was childish and premature.

"It was disappointing that Pakistan would nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. I feel it was childish and premature, especially with a person who does not know what he is saying and what he is going to do the next minute," she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

