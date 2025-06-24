Israel-Iran war has given Tehran leadership role of Muslim world: Mehbooba

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said the conflict between Israel and Iran has elevated Tehran's status to a leadership role for the Muslim world as it forced Washington and Jerusalem on their knees.

"I salute the courage and determination of the Iranian leadership, its armed forces and people for fighting this war. They did not have nuclear weapons, the only weapon they had is the belief and the desire for martyrdom," the former chief minister told PTI.

"This forced the United States and its lapdog state, Israel, on their knees. Today (US President Donald) Trump is talking about ceasefire. It means that outcome of the war so far has been totally opposite to the expectation of the US and Israel," she said.

Mufti said the war has propelled Iran to the leadership role of the Muslim world. "This war has given Iran the leadership role of the Muslim world, although the other Muslim countries did nothing more than lip service. America was in the habit of attacking the Muslim countries at will, be it Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya or Syria. However, today the US was dealt a defeat to its endeavour of attacking the Muslim countries," she added. ALSO READ: Iran and Israel confirm ceasefire after Trump's announcement: Top updates Reacting to Pakistan nominating Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, Mufti said that it was childish and premature.