Israel-Iran war has given Tehran leadership role of Muslim world: Mehbooba

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said the conflict between Israel and Iran has elevated Tehran's status to a leadership role for the Muslim world as it forced Washington and Jerusalem on their knees.
"I salute the courage and determination of the Iranian leadership, its armed forces and people for fighting this war. They did not have nuclear weapons, the only weapon they had is the belief and the desire for martyrdom," the former chief minister told PTI.
"This forced the United States and its lapdog state, Israel, on their knees. Today (US President Donald) Trump is talking about ceasefire. It means that outcome of the war so far has been totally opposite to the expectation of the US and Israel," she said.
Mufti said the war has propelled Iran to the leadership role of the Muslim world.
"This war has given Iran the leadership role of the Muslim world, although the other Muslim countries did nothing more than lip service. America was in the habit of attacking the Muslim countries at will, be it Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya or Syria. However, today the US was dealt a defeat to its endeavour of attacking the Muslim countries," she added.
Reacting to Pakistan nominating Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, Mufti said that it was childish and premature.
"It was disappointing that Pakistan would nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. I feel it was childish and premature, especially with a person who does not know what he is saying and what he is going to do the next minute," she added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app