Amazon to invest an additional $15 bn in India over the next 7 years

This will take Amazon's total India investment across all businesses to $26 billion

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2023 | 10:08 AM IST
Amazon is upping its investment in India by committing an additional $15 billion in the country over the next 7 years. This will take Amazon's total India investment across all businesses to $26 billion.
The announcement came as Amazon CEO Andy Jassy met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US.

In a tweet, Jassy said, “Discussed Amazon’s commitment to invest $26B in India by 2030; working together we will support startups, create jobs, enable exports, and empower individuals and small businesses to compete globally.”
According to the Amazon.in blog post, Amazon has pledged to digitise 10 million small businesses, enable $20 billion in exports, and create 2 million jobs in India by 2025. Currently, Amazon India has already digitised over 6.2 million small businesses, enabled over $7 billion in exports, and created over 1.3 million direct and indirect jobs.

The company recently completed 10 years in India. “It’s been an incredible journey of making an Amazon in India, for India. We are truly just getting started. With a young and vibrant population, rising income levels, and increasing penetration of the internet and social media, the future is exciting,” said Manish Tiwary, VP and country manager, Consumer Business, Amazon India in a company blog post as the company celebrated a decade here.

Topics :Narendra ModiAmazonUnited StatesIndiaUS investment in India

First Published: Jun 24 2023 | 10:08 AM IST

