Rains lashes Delhi-NCR leading to waterlogging; more showers expected

Huge traffic snarls were seen in parts of Delhi, including in South, Central, North, New Delhi and parts of Noida and Gurugram

A pedestrian uses a plastic sheet to shield himself (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 7:25 PM IST
Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Wednesday afternoon, leading to waterlogging in several parts of the city, with the weathermen predicting more downpour in the next couple of hours.

Huge traffic snarls were seen in parts of Delhi, including in South, Central, North, New Delhi and parts of Noida and Gurugram.

"Light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by light thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30 to 40 km/ph, is very likely to occur across Delhi in the upcoming few hours," the weather department said in its forecast.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for the city. A yellow alert denotes bad weather and the possibility of worsening conditions that could disrupt daily life.

Delhi's humidity level was recorded at 85 per cent. The maximum temperature in the city is expected to settle at 35 degrees Celsius.


Topics :DelhiDelhi-NCRrainsheavy rains

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 7:25 PM IST

