Rains, thundershowers likely in several states within next few hours: IMD

Rain spells or thundershowers are expected in nearly all states over the next few hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). However, the department noted that the intensity of the rainfall may vary from light to moderate, with some regions potentially experiencing a few intense spells.

In particular, the IMD issued a yellow warning on Tuesday for eight districts in Kerala—Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod—because these districts are likely to experience heavy rainfall.

