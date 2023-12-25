Home / India News / Rajasthan CM makes surprise visit to Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh hospital

Arriving unannounced, he inquired about the well-being of patients and assessed the hygiene and medical arrangements in various wards

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma made a surprise visit to Sawai Man Singh Hospital (SMS) in Jaipur on Monday to take stock of healthcare services there.

Arriving unannounced, he inquired about the well-being of patients and assessed the hygiene and medical arrangements in various wards.

While the Chief Minister found good medical arrangements, the Superintendent of SMS was reportedly missing.

The Deputy Superintendent was located only after the CM reached the ward.

Meanwhile, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma also paid tributes on the 99th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"Azar...Amar...Atal! On the birth anniversary of revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the former and unprecedented Prime Minister of the country who proudly raised the head of Mother India on the global stage while being at the pinnacle of ideals, policies and behaviour and a guide for all of us, we pay our tribute to him." Bhajan Lal Sharma posted on X.

"Taking inspiration from his life dedicated to continuous service of Mother India and celebrating his birth anniversary as 'Good Governance Day', our double engine government is fully committed to the upliftment and welfare of the people of Veer Bhoomi Rajasthan. His selfless devotion to values, principles, duties and public service will always guide us. Was 'Atal', is 'Atal', will remain 'Atal'!" Rajasthan CM added.

