Justice Nagamohan Das submits SC internal quota report to CM Siddaramaiah

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said the report would be presented in the cabinet meeting on August 7

Siddaramaiah
Justice Das said he has submitted 1,766-page report. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 5:34 PM IST
Justice H N Nagamohan Das, who heads the one-man commission on internal reservation for Scheduled Caste in government jobs and education institutions, on Monday submitted his report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said the report would be presented in the cabinet meeting on August 7.

"The report has been submitted. There is a cabinet meeting on August 7 where we will present it and take a decision," he added.

Justice Das said he has submitted 1,766-page report.

He further said 27,24,768 Scheduled Caste households and 1,07,01,982 individuals from the state participated in the survey.

"At this juncture, this is the state government's property. I have no control over it. Its content and the decision whether to accept it or reject it rests entirely with the state government," Justice Das said.

The retired High Court judge said that the state government formed the commission headed by him on January 1, 2025, and on March 27, he submitted an interim report saying that there is a lack of clarity on data and recommended a fresh survey.

"The same day, the state cabinet too ordered a fresh survey," he said, and added that from May 5 to July 6, the survey took place.

According to an official statement, Justice Das did not receive any form of remuneration or honorarium for this project.

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

