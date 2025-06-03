Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 10:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Punjab man held for sharing sensitive info with Pakistan during Op Sindoor

Punjab man held for sharing sensitive info with Pakistan during Op Sindoor

The accused was allegedly in contact with Pakistan's intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and also received money for passing on sensitive information

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

Investigations said the accused was engaged in sharing classified details, including troop deployments and strategic locations (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A man hailing from Punjab's Tarn Taran district was arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive information related to the army's movements during Operation Sindoor with Pakistani intelligence operatives, a top police officer said on Tuesday.

Police also recovered a mobile phone containing information, which he shared with the Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs).

The accused was allegedly in contact with Pakistan's intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and also received money for passing on sensitive information, the police sad.

Director General of Police Gauarv Yadav said the accused has been identified as Gagandeep Singh alias Gagan, a resident of Mohalla Rodupur, Gali Nazar Singh Wali, in TarnTaran.

 

He was arrested in a joint operation of the Tarn Taran police and the Counter Intelligence wing of police.

Also Read

Image: Shutterstock

IRS officer's premises raided: ₹1 cr cash, 3.5 kg gold, 2 kg silver seized

bjp flag,lok sabha

Punjab BJP deletes tribute post for those killed during Operation Bluestar

Classroom, Class, Students, Student

Admissions begin for PSEB open school board exams for Class 10, 12

exam result, result

PSEB Class 5 result 2025 to be out soon: Simple steps to download

Explosion

5 killed in firecracker factory blast in Punjab's Sri Muktsar Sahib

"Arrested accused had been in contact with the #Pakistan #ISI and (Pakistan based Khalistani supporter) Gopal Singh Chawla, sharing sensitive information concerning army movements during #OperationSindoor," the DGP said in a post on X.

Investigations said the accused was engaged in sharing classified details, including troop deployments and strategic locations, posing a threat to national security.

Gagandeep had been in touch with Khalistani supporter Gopal Singh Chawla for the past five years, through whom he was introduced to the PIOs, Yadav said.

"He also received payments from #PIOs via #Indianchannels," he further said.

Recovered a mobile phone containing intelligence that he shared with the PIOs, as well as the details of over 20 ISI contacts, he said.

Thorough financial and technical investigations are underway to trace other linkages and establish the full scope of this espionage network, the DGP added.

An FIR has been registered under the Official Secrets Act at Police Station City, Tarn Taran, and further investigation is in progress, he added.

Punjab Police remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and integrity of the nation and will take all necessary actions against those involved in anti-national activities, he said.

Under Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces carried out pre-dawn missile strikes on May 7 on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke, in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

Earlier, police had arrested six persons, including a woman from Malerkotla district, for allegedly spying for Pakistan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Flood, Tripura Flood

Northeast floods worsen; 36 dead, over 550,000 affected across states

Security, Manipur Security

Union Home secy, Manipur Guv discuss border fencing, law & order situation

pills, pharma

Medical representatives barred from govt hospitals to stop pharma influence

Flood, Tripura Flood

Manipur flash floods: Over 56,000 people affected, 10,477 houses damaged

Rains, New Delhi Rains, Delhi rains

Rain, storms likely in Delhi today; no heatwave for 7 days, AQI 'moderate'

Topics : Punjab Punjab Police India Pakistan relations India-Pak conflict Operation Sindoor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayDisney LayoffsRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon