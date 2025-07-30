Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 10:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi-NCR braces for more rain today; alert issued in parts of Rajasthan

Delhi-NCR braces for more rain today; alert issued in parts of Rajasthan

The IMD has forecast more showers for Delhi-NCR after heavy rains hits traffic and causes waterlogging; Rajasthan's Baran, Kota, and other districts are on alert with warnings of very heavy rainfall

Delhi Rains, Rain

Despite the discomfort caused by heat and humidity, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi-NCR may experience more rainfall today, a day after heavy showers brought normal life to a standstill in the national capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall for July 30, with a partly cloudy sky and chances of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning. The maximum temperature is expected to stay between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may hover around 26 degrees Celsius.
 

Traffic hit, airlines issue advisories

 
On Tuesday, sudden and intense rain led to severe waterlogging and traffic congestion across the city, particularly in low-lying areas. Several key areas such as ITO, Lodhi Estate, Dhaula Kuan, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Pragati Maidan reported water accumulation, leading to traffic disruption during peak hours. Waterlogging was also observed in Panchkuian Road, Moti Bagh, Mukherjee Nagar, and Pul Prahladpur.
 
 
Due to the adverse weather, the Indira Gandhi International Airport and airlines such as IndiGo and Air India issued advisories warning passengers of potential delays. 
 

Delhi's air quality remains satisfactory

 
Despite the discomfort caused by heat and humidity, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category. As per Central Pollution Control Board data, the AQI was recorded at 61 at 9 am on July 30, compared to a 24-hour average of 72 on July 29.

Also Read

Delhi Rains, Rain

Heavy rain leaves Delhi roads waterlogged; airlines issue advisory

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi to see light rain, thunderstorms today; AQI remains satisfactory

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi battles humidity as rain relief fades; alerts in Maharashtra, MP

cloudy sky, clouds, weather, rain, rainfall

Weatherman predicts light rain, cloudy skies & high humidity in Delhi today

Dark clouds, clouds, Black Clouds, monsoon

Humid morning in Delhi after light showers; IMD predicts more rain today

 
As per CPCB guidelines, AQI levels from 0–50 are considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’. 
 

Rain alerts for several states

 
The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Rajasthan on July 30. Districts like Baran, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Jhalawar, Kota, and Pratapgarh are most at risk. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh are under orange alert.
 
The IMD said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue across parts of northwest, east, and northeast India over the next few days. However, starting August 1, rainfall activity is expected to decline over central India and the southern peninsula for a period of five to six days.

More From This Section

Meghnad Desai, chairman, Academy of Economics

Eminent economist Meghnad Desai dies at 85 in London, PM condoles death

Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' poster out

Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' to release on YouTube Movies on Aug 1

Suicide

Datanomics: Study pressure? School students account for most suicidespremium

Star Health Insurance

Star Health Insurance Q1 results: Profit falls 18% to ₹263 crore

ISRO, NASA, India space mission, NISAR

Eye in the sky: Nasa-Isro joint mission NISAR to launch on Wednesday

Topics : Delhi weather heavy rains IMD weather forecast weather warning BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchRussia TsunamiNSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaTATA Moters Share M&B Engineering IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon