Rajasthan HC ordered to register live-in relationships, asks for web portal

The Rajasthan High Court has directed the state to establish a web portal for registering live-in relationships, aiming to provide legal recognition and protection to couples facing societal and familial threats.

A single-judge bench of Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand said the lack of a legal framework for live-in relationships has resulted in a surge of petitions under Article 226 of the Constitution. Many couples seek judicial protection under Article 21, which safeguards the right to life and personal liberty. The court observed that the increasing volume of such cases is straining judicial resources, warranting immediate intervention.

Couples should enter details of their plan

Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand mentioned that there should be a system where couples can enter details of their plans for the care and upbringing of any children born from their relationships. The contract must also specify how the male partner intends to provide financial support to the female partner if she has no income.

According to the Bar and Bench, the court’s order mentioned, “Until legislation is framed by the Centre as well as the State Government, a scheme of statutory nature is required to be formulated in legal format. Let a format be prepared by the appropriate authority making it necessary for the couples/partners desiring to enter into such live-in-relationship, to fill the format, with the following terms and conditions, before entering into such live-in relationship.”

Status of women and social sanctity

The bench acknowledged that live-in relationships are unique and present several legal and social challenges. Justice Dhand highlighted concerns regarding the status of women in such relationships, stating that unlike married women, they lack legal recognition and social approval. Given these complexities, the court emphasised the need for proper regulation.

“The idea of live-in relationships may seem appealing, but in reality, the problems arising are numerous and challenging. The status of a woman in such relationships is not that of a wife and lacks social sanctity,” the court stated.

Mandatory registration and web portal

To address these concerns, the court ruled that all live-in relationships must be registered with a competent authority until the government enacts a formal law. The bench instructed the government to establish an authority in each district to register live-in relationships and resolve any grievances faced by couples and their children.

Furthermore, the court ordered the launch of a dedicated web portal for registration and grievance redressal, ensuring easy access to legal assistance for couples.

Married individuals in live-in relationships

Additionally, the bench referred an important legal issue to a larger bench of the High Court—whether married individuals entering live-in relationships without dissolving their marriages are entitled to seek legal protection. The court will deliberate on this matter in due course.

This landmark directive is expected to bring legal clarity and protection to individuals in live-in relationships while addressing social concerns and judicial burdens.

