UP govt bans coldrif cough syrup following death of 14 children in MP

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday banned the coldrif cough syrup manufactured by Shreesan Pharmaceutical following reports of severe side effects, resulting in the death of 14 children in Madhya Pradesh.

The state's Assistant Commissioner of Drug Administration has issued instructions to all drug inspectors to collect samples of the cough syrup manufactured by Shreesan Pharmaceutical Chhindwarafrom both government and private institutions across Uttar Pradesh.

These samples will be sent to a laboratory in Lucknow for testing.

The order also prohibits the import and export of the cough syrup in government and private institutions until further notice. Authorities have emphasised strict compliance with the instructions to ensure public safety.

The officials said that the action is being taken as a precautionary measure to prevent further adverse effects and to monitor the safety of medicines circulating in the state. Earlier in the day, Congress workers held protests in Bhopal and in Jaipur over the death of 14 children in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, after allegedly consuming Coldrif Cough syrup. In Madhya Pradesh, Congress workers protested against Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla, demanding his resignation. Protesters were seen with posters and banners featuring the slogans "Rajendra Shukla sharam karo, istefaa do" and "Masoom bacche ki maut ke saudagar zimmedari lo".

Concurrently, in Jaipur, Congress workers held banners with the slogan, "Nakli dawa band karo, doshiyo ke khilaaf karwayi karo, BJP sarkaar jawaab do". Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers also held protests in Jaipur outside the Kaysons Pharma over the incident. Party worker Amit Dadhich demanded that the company be shut down immediately, citing corruption and negligence. He criticised the government for allowing fake medicines to be sold, saying it's an injustice to the country and its people."Several children have lost their lives, and several children are in a serious condition, admitted in hospital and ICU after consuming the cough syrup manufactured by Kaysons Pharma...When the doctor consumed the same syrup, he fainted and had to be admitted..." Dadhich told ANI.