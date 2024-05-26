Rajkot fire tragedy: Gaming zones in Vadodara to stay temporarily closed

All gaming zones in Vadodara have been temporarily closed after the Rajkot fire incident that claimed the lives of 27 people, including children.

"After yesterday's fire incident in Rajkot, all 8-9 game zones in Vadodara were inspected. 15 days back we inspected the game zones and asked them to fulfil the compliances. Yesterday night experts from different departments like the mechanical department, electrical department, and civil department came to investigate. Those gaming zones that seemed unsafe were asked to take requisite steps to ensure their safety. All game zones in Vadodara were safe earlier and now further safety has been ensured," Chief Fire Officer Parth Brahmbhatt said speaking to ANI on Sunday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

When asked from the reporter about the date till, which the game zones will remain closed in Varanasi, Brahmbhatt said, "The game zones will be closed till further orders come."

On preventive measures that may be taken to prevent such tragedies in future, the fire officer said, "We will be guiding them further to ensure that such incidents do not take place."

A massive fire broke out at a gaming zone in Gujarat's Rajkot city on May 25 evening resulting in the loss of lives including children.



Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel along with Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi inspected the Rajkot TRP gaming zone on Sunday. The duo also met the injured at Rajkot's Giriraj Hospital.

Earlier, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi took stock of the area where the massive fire broke out.

"Our first priority is that...as per the information we have, one person is still missing and it is our responsibility to look for the person. We are deploying maximum teams for that...," Sanghvi told reporters.