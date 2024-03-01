Rajnath Singh to inaugurate new building of Naval War College, Goa on Mar 5

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the new administrative and training building of Naval War College at INS Mandovi near Panaji on March 5, a Navy official said on Friday.



Rear Admiral Arjun Dev Nair, Commandant of the Naval War College told reporters that the building will help the institute train officers from all three military services three times more than its current strength. "This modern edifice has been named as 'Chola' in commemoration of the mighty maritime empire of the Chola dynasty.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the new building on March 5 and the ceremony will be attended by senior naval leadership in addition to ex-commandants of the Naval War College," he said. According to him, the College of Naval Warfare was established at INS Karanja in 1988 in Mumbai to impart advanced professional military education to the middle and senior level officers of the Indian Navy.



The college was renamed as Naval War College in 2010 and was shifted to its current location at Goa in 2011. With the vision of being the pre-eminent iconic institution for higher military education, the mission of the college is to prepare officers of the armed forces for leadership at strategic and operational levels, Nair said.



"The college also conducts a maritime security course, wherein military officers from our maritime neighbourhood participate and collaborate towards an open, secure and inclusive Indian Ocean Region that reflects PM's vision of SAGAR - Security and Growth for All in the Region," he added.



"In addition to the traditional domain, the syllabus also covers cyber and space, which are new challenges. In the past, the syllabus used to be reviewed every two-three years, but now it is live wire with the inclusion of new challenges and lessons learnt from wars like Russia-Ukraine or happenings in the Indian Ocean," he said.

Since its inception in 1988, the college has trained 2,000 defence officers and 40 foreign officers, Nair said, adding that the college has a mix of officers from all the three services who are prepared for future leadership roles. He said that with the commissioning of the new building, the capacity to train the officers will increase three-fold in the next five to ten years.

