Home / India News / Rajnath Singh to visit Italy, France from Oct 9-12 to strengthen ties

Rajnath Singh to visit Italy, France from Oct 9-12 to strengthen ties

In the first leg of his two-nation tour, Singh will travel to Rome where he will hold wide-ranging talks with his Italian counterpart Guido Crisetto, according to the defence ministry

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The relationship between India and Italy was elevated to the level of strategic partnership in March during the visit to India of the Italian prime minister.

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 8 2023 | 1:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay a four-day visit to Italy and France beginning Monday to expand bilateral strategic engagement and explore industrial cooperation for joint development of military hardware.

In the first leg of his two-nation tour, Singh will travel to Rome where he will hold wide-ranging talks with his Italian counterpart Guido Crisetto, according to the defence ministry.

The relationship between India and Italy was elevated to the level of strategic partnership in March during the visit to India of the Italian prime minister.

"Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Italy and France from October 9 to 12, " the ministry said.

In Paris, Singh will attend the fifth annual India-France defence dialogue with his French counterpart Sebastian Lecornu.

"India and France recently celebrated 25 years of strategic partnership. Both countries enjoy a deep and wide-ranging bilateral defence relationship, including significant industrial cooperation," the defence ministry said in a statement.

"In both Rome and Paris, the defence minister will also interact with the defence industry CEOs and senior representatives to discuss potential opportunities for industrial cooperation," it said.

Officials said the potential for joint development of military platforms will be part of Singh's discussions both in Rome and Paris.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Paris in July during which the two sides announced a raft of ground-breaking defence cooperation projects, including the joint development of jet and helicopter engines and construction of three Scorpene submarines for the Indian Navy.

The two strategic partners also expressed commitment to cooperate in the co-development and co-production of advanced defence technologies, including for the benefit of third countries.

Ahead of Modi's visit to Paris, the defence ministry had approved a proposal to purchase 26 Rafale jets from France for the Indian Navy. It also cleared procurement of three French-designed Scorpene class submarines.

Also Read

Rajnath Singh to begin 3-day visit to Malaysia to deepen defence ties

Robust defence finance system backbone of strong military: Rajnath Singh

PM Modi leaves for his trip to France and UAE; check trip details here

Need to promote innovations useful for defence, civil sectors: Rajnath

Rajnath Singh to hold bilateral talks with US, German counterparts

7 developers booked for carrying out illegal construction in Navi Mumbai

Cracker shop owner detained in Karnataka after fire at godown killed 14

Renaming of districts, institutes without approval punishable: Manipur govt

Need to enhance capabilities in view of dynamic environment: IAF chief

CRPF personnel injured in grenade attack near minister's house in Manipur

Topics :Rajnath SinghDefence ministerItalyIndia-ItalyIndia-FranceFrancebilateral ties

First Published: Oct 8 2023 | 1:54 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun Pharma

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS match

Asian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent off

Sikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story