Raksha Bandhan 2023: History, significance, date, timing and shubh muhurat

Raksha Bandhan is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated every year in the Hindu month of Sawan, which usually falls in the August month of the Gregorian calendar.

The festival is dedicated to the bond of love and protection between a brother and a sister. The term "Raksha Bandhan" means "the bond of protection" and is observed on a full moon day.

On this day, sisters tie a thread, called Rakhi, on their brother's wrist and wish them happiness, fulfilment and prosperity in life. In return for the Rakhi, the brothers promise to protect their sisters unconditionally. Nowadays, brothers have also started tying knots on their sister's hands, and both promise each other protection and love. On this occasion, siblings exchange gifts and their favourite things.

History of Raksha Bandhan

There are many other popular tales about Raksha Bandhan, highlighting the significance of the bond between brothers and sisters. Here are some of the popular tales that you must know before celebrating the occasion.

The term Raksha Bandhan is derived from Sanskrit, where 'Raksha' means to protect and 'Bandhan' means to tie. The origin of the festival could be traced back to the Mahabharata era. According to a popular tale, Draupadi, wife to the Pandavas, tied a piece of cloth to Lord Krishna when his finger got hurt while killing evil King Shishupal, and in return for that thread, Krishna promised to protect her.

Another popular incident comes from medieval history, when Rani Karnavati of Mewar, who was under the attack of Bahadur Shah of Gujarat, sent a Rakhi to Humayun and asked for his assistance. The gesture touched the emperor and in reply to the Rakhi, the Mughal King rushed to save the queen with his military.

Another famous story about Raksha Bandhan was tracked back to when Yamuna, the river goddess, tied a Rakhi to Yama, the god of death. This gesture touched Yama, and he granted a boon to her that any brother who received a Rakhi from his sister and made a promise to protect her unconditionally will be blessed with immortality.

Another popular tale is about King Bali and Goddess Lakshmi. King Bali was a generous and virtuous ruler and Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, was pleased with his righteousness. She reached the court of King Bali as a Brahmin woman and tied a thread (rakhi) on King's wrist. King Bali was pleased with her act and promised to protect her. The story shows the eternal love between the siblings and the gesture of caring and protecting each other.

Significance of Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is a significant Hindu festival celebrated in India and parts of the Indian subcontinent that honours the bond between siblings. Here are some of the key significance of this auspicious festival:

It strengthens the bond between brothers and sisters who promise to love and protect each other.

This occasion serves as a reminder for brothers to protect their sisters while sisters pray for their brothers' well-being and success.

It is an opportunity to express love, care and affection among each other.

Families and relatives come together irrespective of geographical distance.

This festival is much more than a family festival, it promotes harmony and unity in the society.

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Date and Muhurat

This year ‘Raksha Bandhan’ will be celebrated on August 30, 2023. The festival falls on a full moon day in Sawan month, and hence, this day is also called Rakhi Purnima.



Shubh Muhurat for the Rakhi Tying Ceremony From 9:01 PM to 07:05 AM Total Duration for Rakhi Tying Ceremony 10 Hours 04 Minutes Commencement of Rakhi Purnima 30th August 2023 at 10:58 AM Conclusion of Rakhi Purnima 31st August 2023 at 07:05 AM

Raksha Bandhan Puja Vidhi Hindus believe that everything should be done according to the best Muhurat to avoid any sort of mishap. Consequently, sisters will tie the Rakhi at the right time this year as well. Check out the perfect Muhurat for Raksha Bandhan this year. Check out the timings here:

First take a plate (thali) and place the mentioned items, such as Rakhi, Vermilion (Kumkum), Akshat (unbroken rice grains), sweets, Diya (lamp), and incense sticks. Light and incense sticks are the symbol of divine presence.

Offer prayers to Lord Ganesh, chant ganesh mantras or any other prayer you know or familiar with and seek his blessings.

Start the Raksha Bandhan celebration by applying Tilak on your brother's forehead and perform the aarti by chanting some devotional mantras.

Then tie the Rakhi at your brother's wrist and in return, he will give you some gifts, a token of money and a promise to protect you unconditionally.