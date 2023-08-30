Home / India News / Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 Best Wishes, Quotes and Messages

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 Best Wishes, Quotes and Messages

Enjoy this festival of love and care with your siblings and share with them the best wishes for the day. Here are the 10 best wishes, quotes and messages to share with your siblings

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Raksha Bandhan 2023

4 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 9:12 AM IST
The bond between siblings is always special whether they fight for the TV remote, or equal shares for Maggi, or for any small reason, that increases their love for each other or creates some really good memories for life.

Raksha Bandhan is a special day for a sibling. It’s when a sister ties Rakhi to her brother's hand, and in return the brother promises to love and protect her throughout her life. This festival strengthens the deep bond between a brother and a sister. This is also a special occasion to share witty and compassionate wishes and quotes to your sibling. 

Raksha Bandhan 2023: 10 Best Wishes
  • Dear brother, the bond we share is precious and unbreakable. On Rakhi, I want to remind you that you are my forever friend and my pillar of strength.
  • To the most loving and caring brother in the world, Happy Rakhi! You are not just my sibling; you are my guardian angel who watches over me. 
  • Happy Raksha Bandhan to the one who has been my partner in crime and my shoulder to lean on. You are my superhero, my brother.
  • To my beloved brother, you make every day brighter with your presence. Your love and care are my treasures.
  • On this special day of Raksha Bandhan, I want to remind you that I will always be there for you, just as you have always been there for me. You are my lifeline, my dear brother.
  • Happy Raksha Bandhan to my partner in mischief, my best friend, and my protector. You are my everything, my dear brother.
  • To the one who has always believed in me, supported me, and loved me unconditionally, Happy Rakhi! You are my hero, my brother. 
  • On this Raksha Bandhan, I want to express my love and gratitude to the best brother in the world. You are my strength, my dear sibling. 
  • Happy Rakhi to my brother, who brings so much joy and laughter into my life. You are my sunshine on cloudy days.
  • To my dear brother, you are not just a sibling; you are my confidant and my best friend. 

Rakha Bandhan 2023: 10 Best Quotes

  • Sisters share a special bond that time and distance can never break. Happy Rakhi! 
  • You are not just my sister; you are my confidant, my advisor, and my biggest cheerleader. Thank you for always believing in me.
  • Sisters may squabble and fight, but deep down, their love is pure and unconditional. 
  • On Raksha Bandhan, I pray for your happiness, success, and well-being. You deserve all the love and joy in the world. 
  • Dear sister, you make every day brighter with your presence. Happy Rakhi to the most amazing sister!
  • A sister’s love is like a warm embrace that comforts the soul and fills the heart with joy.
  • Sisters are like stars in the night sky, guiding us through the darkness and lighting up our lives.
  • On this Rakhi, I want to tell you that you are not just my sister, but my role model and my hero.
  • Having a sister like you is a treasure that I cherish every day.
  • A sister’s love is a precious gift that enriches our lives in countless ways. Happy Rakhi to my beloved sister!

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Best Status
  • “Brothers and sisters may fight like cats and dogs, but they are the best of friends and always there for each other in times of need. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023!"
  • "A sibling bond is like no other; it's a bond of love, trust, and friendship that lasts a lifetime. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023!"
  • "Dear sibling, on this special occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I want you to know how much you mean to me. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023!"
  • "Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023 to the best sibling in the world"
  • "May the bond between us continue to grow stronger and more beautiful with each passing day. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023!"
  • "Dear brother/sister, you have always been my rock, my support system, and my best friend. On this Raksha Bandhan, I promise to always be there for you. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023!"
  • "Wishing you a very happy Raksha Bandhan 2023 filled with love, joy, and happiness. May our bond of love continue to thrive and flourish."
  • "To my dearest sibling, you are not just my brother/sister, but my confidant and my partner in crime. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023!"
  • "On this special occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I pray that our bond of love continues to grow stronger with each passing year. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023!"
  • "Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023 to the one who has always been there for me through thick and thin. Thank you for being the best sibling in the world!"

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 9:11 AM IST

