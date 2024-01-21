Home / India News / Ram temple event: Delhi govt schools to be closed in first half of Jan 22

Ram temple event: Delhi govt schools to be closed in first half of Jan 22

The "Pran Prathishta" (consecration ceremony) of the idol of Ram Lalla will start at 12:20 pm and is expected to end by 1 pm

Photo: ANI
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2024 | 9:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Delhi government schools will remain closed in the first half of Monday in view of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, according to an order.

However, schools having classes in the evening will start at 2:30 pm on January 22 and will finish according to their usual timings but not later than 5.30 pm, the order issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) on Sunday said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

This arrangement is only for January 22, it said.

"In accordance with the order issued by the Services Department of GNCTD declaring half-day closure (up to 2.30 pm) of all Delhi government establishments on January 22 to enable employees to participate in the celebrations of Ram Lalla 'Pran Pratishtha' being held at Ayodhya, all government schools running in general and morning shifts are ordered to remain closed on Monday," the DoE said.

The "Pran Prathishta" (consecration ceremony) of the idol of Ram Lalla will start at 12:20 pm and is expected to end by 1 pm.

ITL Public School principal Sudha Acharya said the DoE should have included private schools in its order as they are also "governed" by it.

"Private schools have been left confused with this order. There is chaos because we don't know what to do now. We were waiting for the DoE order. It is the DoE that announces vacations for private schools too and we are governed by it. This is very disappointing," Acharya told PTI.

Also Read

Ram Mandir opening ceremony: Here's a list of prominent people invited

Congress leader criticises party's decision to skip Ram temple ceremony

Ahead of Ayodhya Ram temple opening, PM Modi starts '11-day special ritual'

Haryana declares dry day on January 22 to mark Ram temple consecration

Ram Mandir inauguration: Sonia, Kharge, Adhir Ranjan decline invitation

For Ayodhya residents, 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony is 'tryst with divinity'

Ram temple consecration: Public holiday in Noida govt offices, schools

Jewellers come up with new collections ahead of Ram temple consecration

Delhi's max temperature 15.8 degrees Celsius, five degrees below normal

Delhi High Court to pronounce order on Shibu Soren's plea on Monday

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Ram templeDelhiDelhi schoolsDelhi government schools

First Published: Jan 21 2024 | 9:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story