Ram temple flag hoisting marks revival of 'Ram Rajya' values: CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the Dhwaj Arohan' flag hoisting ceremony at the Ram temple marks not only the completion of its construction but also symbolises the timeless values of 'Ram Rajya' and the enduring victory of faith.

Hours ahead of the event, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Adityanath said in a series of Hindi posts on X that a "golden chapter" is being added to the history of faith, civilisation and humanity.

The grand saffron flag to be hoisted on the temple's shikhar' by the Honourable Prime Minister, in the august presence of the RSS Sarsanghchalak, is a symbol of our religious and cultural revival, he said.

ALSO READ: Ayodhya fills with devotion ahead of PM Modi's flag ceremony at Ram temple Calling the Ram temple the Rashtra Mandir, he described the flag as representing the invincibility of truth, the immortality of faith and the resurgence of culture. It is not merely a pennant, but a symbol of that inner strength which, in every era, tore through the darkness of adharma to keep the light of dharma intact, he wrote. Adityanath said the ceremony at the Ram temple one of the Saptpuris is infusing "indomitable spiritual energy" across the country. The faith, penance and long wait of crores of Ram devotees are reaching a new pinnacle today," he said.