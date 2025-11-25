Home / India News / Ram temple flag hoisting marks revival of 'Ram Rajya' values: CM Adityanath

Ram temple flag hoisting marks revival of 'Ram Rajya' values: CM Adityanath

Calling the Ram temple the Rashtra Mandir, Adityanath described the flag as representing the invincibility of truth, the immortality of faith and the resurgence of culture

Adityanath said the ceremony at the Ram temple one of the Saptpuris is infusing "indomitable spiritual energy" across the country(Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Lucknow/Ayodhya (UP)
Nov 25 2025 | 11:12 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the Dhwaj Arohan' flag hoisting ceremony at the Ram temple marks not only the completion of its construction but also symbolises the timeless values of 'Ram Rajya' and the enduring victory of faith.

Hours ahead of the event, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Adityanath said in a series of Hindi posts on X that a "golden chapter" is being added to the history of faith, civilisation and humanity.

The grand saffron flag to be hoisted on the temple's shikhar' by the Honourable Prime Minister, in the august presence of the RSS Sarsanghchalak, is a symbol of our religious and cultural revival, he said.

Calling the Ram temple the Rashtra Mandir, he described the flag as representing the invincibility of truth, the immortality of faith and the resurgence of culture.

It is not merely a pennant, but a symbol of that inner strength which, in every era, tore through the darkness of adharma to keep the light of dharma intact, he wrote.

Adityanath said the ceremony at the Ram temple one of the Saptpuris is infusing "indomitable spiritual energy" across the country.

The faith, penance and long wait of crores of Ram devotees are reaching a new pinnacle today," he said.

Welcoming Modi to Ayodhya, the chief minister described him as "the world's most popular leader and the architect of New India".

He also extended greetings to Bhagwat, calling Ayodhya the land of "unbroken faith, national commitment and the foundation of Sanatan Dharma".

Welcoming the seers, religious leaders and devotees arriving here from different parts of India and abroad, Adityanath said their presence strengthens the resolve for national progress and cultural renaissance.

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

