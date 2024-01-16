From the US to France: Here's how the world is celebrating Ram temple

Excitement is high for the grand consecration ceremony or "Pran Pratishtha" of Lord Ram at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

People are celebrating the opening of the Ram temple not just in India but also in other countries.

From the United States to France and Australia, festivities have been arranged worldwide to mark the historic occasion. These activities are organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) or by Hindu diaspora groups.

VHP joint general secretary Swami Vigyananand, who oversees the organisation's international affairs, asserted that the VHP has "direct contacts" with Hindu community organisations in over 60 countries and has organised events with them.

He further stated that the events included car rallies, rath yatras, and prabhat pheris, which are marches performed to the tune of bhajans. Furthermore, temples in numerous countries will broadcast live coverage of the consecration ceremony.

Let's take a look at how the world is celebrating the opening of Ram temple.



The United States

Over a dozen events are set to commemorate Pran Pratishtha at Ram temple across the United States. Over 300 places will offer live-streaming of the event, according to the Indiatimes.

The VHP has planned a vehicle and bike rally at the Shri Bhakta Anjaneya Temple in Washington, DC, on January 20.

"On January 20, we are having an amazing event expecting more than 1,000 people there. We want the entire Indian community to come together and celebrate this holy and auspicious occasion, which is going to come only once in lifetime for all of us," said A VHP volunteer from its DC chapter, Animesh Shukla.





On January 22, devotees in New York will congregate at Times Square.





France

From the Place de la Capelle, an arena in the northern portion of the city, to the famous Eiffel Tower, there will be a Ram Rath Yatra in Paris. Additionally, "chanting of the Shree Ram Dhun, devotional songs, cultural programmes and prasad distribution" would take place at the Eiffel Tower as part of this.

Following a puja and a Vishwakalyan Yagna, the Rath Yatra will begin and head to multiple famous Parisian sites, including the Arc de Triomphe, the Musée du Louvre, and Le Republique on January 21.

Sharing details of the yatra, programme organiser Avinash Mishra posted on X, "We Indians living in France will be joining the historic and momentous occasion of Shri Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya by organising a Ram Rath Yatra across Paris and a large scale celebration at the Eiffel Tower."

We Indians living in France will be joining the historic and momentous occasion of Shri Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya by organising a Ram Rath Yatra across Paris and a large scale celebration at the Eiffel Tower.

Australia

In Australia, programmes will take place at Kingsley Park in Melbourne and Parramatta Park in Western Sydney. The event would be broadcast live in more than 30 locations, reported the India Times.





Other Australian cities where VHP will hold programs for the Hindu community include Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, and New South Wales.

Africa

VHP Joint General Secretary Swami Vigyananand said that VHP was planning a car rally and other events in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Mauritius, Ghana, Nigeria, and Mozambique, among other countries in Africa.

The Indian Express quoted him as saying, "The VHP is taking the lead. But it has become a programme of the Hindu samaj. This is a historic occasion for the Hindu community. Hindus are connected, and their roots are in India. When something happens in India, it has an effect internationally."



Mauritius

The Mauritian government has declared a two-hour special break for Hindu public servants on January 22, enabling them to take part in regional celebrations honouring Lord Ram's Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya.

Canada

In Canada, all Hindus are being urged by VHP "to enlighten with diyas and decorate their homes with Hanuman Dhwaja."





Thailand

In a post on X, VHP Thailand announced that Nagesh Singh, Ambassador and PR to UNESCAP, Embassy of India, will be present for the historic event to be celebrated at Dev Mandir Bangkok.





ALSO READ: Nepal's Janakpur plans events on consecration ceremony of Ram temple Buckingham, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jakarta, and Bali have all scheduled similar events.

Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya Ram temple

On January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the consecration ceremony of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. The event's preparations are nearing completion, and several VVIP guests from India and abroad have been invited to attend the ceremony.

The Vedic rituals have already commenced. The major "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony will be performed by Varanasi priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit on January 22.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being built in Ayodhya to house lakhs of worshipers.

According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.

Local officials are also preparing for the expected influx of visitors surrounding the grand ceremony, establishing enhanced security measures and making logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth and spiritually rewarding experience for all attendees.