Ramnath Goenka Awards: Prez Murmu warns of misinformation, AI threats

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday underscored the critical role of free and fair journalism in upholding democracy, while also cautioning against the growing threats posed by artificial intelligence (AI) and misinformation.

Speaking at the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards ceremony, President Murmu also stressed on the importance of ground reporting besides having a robust newsroom with research capabilities, a view that had been advocated by former President APJ Abdul Kalam.

"The importance of free and fair journalism for democracy cannot be overestimated. If the citizens are not well-informed, the democratic processes lose their very meaning," she said while emphasising the media's role as the "Fourth Estate" as it plays a vital role in a modern state.

"As such, all of us have stakes in the health of this sector," she added. The president during her speech focused on the rising concerns surrounding AI and misinformation.

"We hope that we will soon reach a stage when malicious content will be weeded out, and the so-called post-truth will go out of currency," Murmu said, highlighting the dangers of deep fakes and other AI-driven misuses.

She urged the media for proactive campaigns to educate citizens, particularly the younger generation, about these pitfalls.

"In fact, the hazard of deep fakes and other misuses of artificial intelligence compel us to sensitise all citizens about this critical aspect of news.

"The young generation, in particular, should be educated to spot the bias and the agenda in any form of news report or analysis," she said, adding developing that critical faculty among young minds is indispensable for the future of the nation in general too.

Talking about the potential of the AI to disrupt journalism, she said "empathy" is a weapon that can beat the machines.

"Machines have already started compiling and editing reports. The day might not be far when they would be able to carry out most of the work of journalists.

"What they lack, however, is empathy, which will be the one ingredient that can help journalists beat AI. Journalism based on human values is not going to be extinct ever," she said.

President Murmu also spoke about the challenges facing the journalism industry, including the need for sustainable business models that prioritise quality reporting.

She stressed the importance of ground reporting and the necessity of robust newsrooms with research capabilities, echoing the sentiments of the former president Kalam. "News gathering, which is the soul of journalism, must be strengthened," she said.

While paying rich tributes to Indian Express newspaper group founder Ramnath Goenka, the president highlighted his unwavering commitment to press freedom, particularly during the Emergency when the newspaper published a blank editorial.

It became a "telling symbol of a free press as well as a sign of hope for the restoration of democratic rights", she said.

"Goenka ji's audacity was guided by the values he must have learned from our freedom movement," she said, recalling his dedication to serving fellow citizens.

The president congratulated the award winners, commending their dedication to human values and their commitment to giving voice to the marginalised. She also praised the inclusion of regional language journalism in the awards, recognising its vital role in highlighting ground realities across the country.

"The Ramnath Goenka awards have contributed to the process of raising the bar of excellence in Indian journalism, and thus enriching the roots of our democracy," she said, urging journalists to continue upholding the highest standards of their profession.