'I travelled to Europe, Dubai, US': Ranya Rao's confession on 17 gold bars

Kannada actor Ranya Rao confesses to smuggling 17 gold bars, admits to frequent trips to Europe, America, South Asia, Dubai, and Saudi Arabia; she was arrested at Bengaluru airport

Ranya Rao
Ranya Rao (Photo: X@RanyaRao)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 4:47 PM IST
Kannada actor Ranya Rao, who is the stepdaughter of a senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao, has confessed to carrying 17 gold bars after being caught smuggling gold at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, NDTV reported.
 
In a statement given to revenue officials following her arrest, she disclosed details about her international travels, which included destinations in South Asia, Dubai, and several Western nations.  
 
“I have travelled to Europe, America, and South Asia and have visited Dubai, Saudi Arabia. I wish to state that I am tired at present as I did not get enough rest,” her statement reads.  
 
Before her arrest authorities had been monitoring her movements, and it was discovered that she had taken 27 trips to Dubai in the past year, which led to an investigation by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).  
 
In her statement, Rao shared information about her family, identifying her father as KS Hegdesh, a real estate businessman, and her husband as Jatin Hukkeri, an architect residing with her in Bengaluru, the news report said.
 
Her stepfather, Ramachandra Rao, is the director-general of police for the Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation. She and her sister were born from their mother’s previous marriage. Following her arrest, she was placed in three-day custody under the DRI. 

The 33-year-old actress, who debuted in the 2014 film Maanikya alongside Kichcha Sudeep, has expressed willingness to cooperate with the authorities.  
 
Saying that she was being treated fairly, she stated that her confession was voluntary, without coercion, and that she had been offered food but declined as she was not hungry.  
 
Ranya Rao was arrested on Monday night with 14 kg of gold bars worth Rs 14.56 crore, marking one of the largest gold seizures in recent times. Officials became suspicious after she made four trips to Dubai within 15 days, leading to her detention and the confiscation of the gold.  Following her arrest, authorities searched her residence and seized additional gold jewellery valued at over Rs 2 crore, along with Rs 2.67 crore in Indian currency.   
 
Her stepfather, Ramachandra Rao, has denied any connection to the case, expressing shock and distress over her arrest.  
 
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the senior police official emphasized that he had maintained a spotless career record and had not been in contact with Rao since her marriage four months ago.  
 
“It is deeply distressing that, despite this lifelong dedication, my reputation and family’s future are now being tarnished by something beyond our control...I understand that in speculative times like these, my years of hard work may be unfairly associated with these events,” his statement reads.  
First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

