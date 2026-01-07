Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 06:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Won't get into statistics, govt with all: CM Yadav on Indore water deaths

Won't get into statistics, govt with all: CM Yadav on Indore water deaths

While a top Indore division official said that seven deaths have been reported so far as per the health department, officials have been maintaining six fatalities linked to the water contamination

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid conflicting death figures in the Indore water contamination case, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Wednesday that his government won't dive into data and instead stand with everyone.

The loss of even a single life is extremely painful for us. Therefore, we don't delve into statistics. It's a different matter that the administration follows its own procedures. Generally, only those cases where post-mortems were performed were considered valid figures, he said.

The confusion over the number of deaths due to contaminated water in Indore's Bhagirathpura area continued after the district administration distributed compensation cheques to the kin of 18 victims on Tuesday, while maintaining the official figure at seven.

 

This is a very sad incident. No matter who the people are, when it comes to providing relief, we will not look at the figures; we will stand with everyone, Yadav told reporters when asked about the exact death toll due to contaminated water in Indore.

While a top Indore division official said that seven deaths have been reported so far as per the health department, officials have been maintaining six fatalities linked to the water contamination.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said on January 2 that he had received information about the death of 10 patients in a diarrhoea outbreak linked to contaminated water in Indore, the country's cleanest city. Locals, however, have claimed 17 people, including a six-month-old child, have died in the outbreak.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PM-Kisan 2026 update

PM-Kisan 2026 update: Farmer ID, e-KYC now mandatory for 22nd instalment

Dogs, Stray dogs, Street Dogs, Dog

People dying due to stray dog attacks, rules poorly enforced: Supreme Court

Cyber attack

Cyber alert: Scammers hijack call forwarding to steal OTPs, bank alerts

Police, Delhi Police

Shops shut, streets tense at Delhi's Turkman Gate after demolition drive

gavel

HC directs removal of posts linking Dushyant Kumar to Ankita Bhandari case

Topics : Indore Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh govt Groundwater contamination BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty OutlookStocks to buy todayH-1B Visa Elimination BillGold and Silver Rate TodayJana Nayagan Advance BookingICC Rejects Bangladesh RequestUS Move on Venezuela OilPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon