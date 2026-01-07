Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 07:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kathua

The encounter started at Kahog village of Billawar this evening when security forces launched a search operation following information about presence of two to three terrorists

Security forces personnel during an encounter with terrorists in J-K. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 6:52 PM IST

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in a remote village in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

The encounter started at Kahog village of Billawar this evening when security forces launched a search operation following information about presence of two to three terrorists, they said.

"SOG Kathua has engaged terrorists in the forest of Kamadh Nullah, Kathua," Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti said in a post on X.

According to sources, at around 4 pm, one terrorist was sighted by locals at Kamad Nallah under the Billawar police stattion area.

 

It could be the same terrorist who was spotted this morning at Dhannu Parole, the sources said.

The officials said reinforcements have been rushed to the village to neutralize the terrorists.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

India News Jammu and Kashmir kathua

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 6:52 PM IST

