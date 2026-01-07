Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 07:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Goa govt waives ₹3.2 crore interest on old loans of ST, OBC beneficiaries

Pramod Sawant, Pramod, Sawant, Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Panaji
Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 7:29 PM IST

The Goa cabinet on Wednesday decided to waive the Rs 3.20 crore interest accumulated on loans availed by 500 beneficiaries belonging to the Scheduled Tribe and OBC categories around 30 years ago, and close cases pending against them with the Revenue department.

These beneficiaries, however, will have to repay the loan principal.

"Around 500 people had procured loans, ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000, from state-run SC-OBC Finance Corporation, 25 to 30 years ago. Since the loan has not been recovered, cases against these beneficiaries are pending before the Revenue officers.

"The state cabinet has decided to waive the accumulated interest of Rs 3.20 crore and close the pending cases," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 7:25 PM IST

