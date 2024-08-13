Rape-murder of woman doctor: NHRC sends notice to state govt, police chief

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The Commission on Tuesday said it has sought the reports from these authorities in two weeks

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM
The Commission has observed that the content of the media report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights of the victim | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 3:14 PM IST
The National Human Rights Commission has issued notices to the West Bengal government and the state's police chief in connection with a case of rape and murder of a woman doctor at a state-run medical college and hospital in Kolkata.

The Commission on Tuesday said it has sought the reports from these authorities in two weeks.

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that the junior woman doctor was found dead at the seminar hall of Kolkata's state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, it said in a statement.
 


"Reportedly, the body of the deceased bore scratch marks, indicating that there was some struggle at the time of the incident. The family has reportedly alleged that the victim was raped and murdered," the rights panel said.

The Commission has observed that the content of the media report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights of the victim.

Accordingly, it has issued notices to the chief secretary and the director general of police, West Bengal, seeking a detailed report in two weeks, it said.

The report is expected to include the present status of the investigation being conducted by the police and action taken against persons responsible, as well as compensation if any, paid to the next of kin of the deceased, the statement said.

The Commission said it would also like to know about the steps take or proposed by the authorities to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

The body of the woman postgraduate trainee was found on Friday morning. A civic volunteer was arrested in this connection on Saturday.


First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 3:13 PM IST

