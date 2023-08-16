Home / India News / Rashtrapati Bhavan asks all to visit Amrit Udyan as it reopens for public

Rashtrapati Bhavan asks all to visit Amrit Udyan as it reopens for public

This is the first time the famed Rashtrapati Bhavan garden has opened for the general public second time in a year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 3:51 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The iconic Amrit Udyan has reopened for the general public for a month, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Wednesday, and invited all to visit it.

"The Amrit Udyan opens once again for visitors for one month! President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Udyan Utsav II on 14th August 2023. All are invited to visit the Amrit Udyan from August 16, 2023 to September 17, 2023," it said on microblogging site X, known as Twitter till recently.

This is the first time the famed Rashtrapati Bhavan garden has opened for the general public second time in a year.

Bookings can be made online on the Rashtrapati Bhavan website (https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/).

Walk-in visitors can get passes from self-service kiosks placed near gate no. 35. The entry to the Amrit Udyan is free of cost.

The Udyan Utsav-II aims to showcase the blossom of summer annuals to visitors, the statement said.

The Amrit Udyan was opened from January 29 to March 31 under Udyan Utsav-I, which saw more than 10 lakh visitors.

Also Read

President Murmu meets women self-help groups at Delhi's Amrit Udyan

The last days of Mughal Delhi

Maha: Governor-designate Ramesh Bais to be sworn-in on Saturday

Prez Murmu met 16,000 people, including 1,750 from tribal groups in 1st yr

Rashtrapati Bhavan to host two-day Visitor's Conference 2023 on Monday

Himachal Pradesh: At least 60 killed amid rain fury; rescue ops underway

Six more held in connection with death of JU student, officer says

Mission 2030: Rajasthan government seeks suggestions from 10 million people

AAP govt will establish coordination between departments and NCCSA: Atishi

Uttarakhand: House collapse near Joshimath leaves two dead, five injured

Topics :Rashtrapati Bhavan

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: Officials

M&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57

Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customers

Apple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmen

India's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data

Next Story