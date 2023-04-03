Home / India News / Raut accuses BJP of ploy to spark riots in India before 2024 elections

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of a conspiracy to incite riots all over India in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Mumbai
Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 3:06 PM IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of a conspiracy to incite riots all over India in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections for its political interests, here on Monday.

Talking to media-persons, he claimed that the BJP has set up a "wing" specifically to create such disturbances in the country and cited the recent instances of the Hubli riots in Karnataka, the violence in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and other places in Maharashtra.

"Everybody knows who is behind these flare-ups... who is creating the communal unrests all over. The BJP's strategy is to stoke riots all over the country till the 2024 elections are due and then make it 'an excuse' to postpone the polls," Raut declared.

The Sena (UBT) Chief Spokesperson contended that wherever the BJP feels weak or scared, communal flare-ups are being witnessed in different states (like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal), and this trend would continue till the Lok Sabha polls are announced.

Speaking about the successful and peaceful Maha Vikas Aghadi mega-rally held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Sunday, Raut said that now another 16 combined MVA public meetings shall be held all over Maharashtra in the coming weeks ahead of the civic elections and next year's Parliamentary and state Assembly polls.

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 1:10 PM IST

