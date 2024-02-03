Recarpeted second runway at Delhi airport now operational, says DIAL

Delhi airport operator DIAL on Saturday said the re-carpeted runway RW 10/28 is operational now.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the country's largest airport, now has four operational runways. In recent times, the airport has witnessed fog-induced operational disruptions that resulted in flight delays, cancellations, diversions as well as passengers facing long waiting hours and congestion.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said the re-carpeting and refurbishment work of RW 10/28, also known as the second runway, has been successfully completed and handed over to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) for commercial operations from February 3.

"DIAL had undertaken the much-needed re-carpeting work of the 3,813 metre-long and 45 metre-wide second runway in the middle of September 2023, just after the conclusion of the historic G20 Summit. Re-carpeting work of the runway was completed in December 2023, after which Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL) operationalisation was taken up," it said in a statement.

The closure of the runway RW 10/28, which can handle flight operations at low visibility, was cited as one of the reasons in certain quarters for the congestion during the fog season.

"The CAT III enabled Runway 10/28 at the Delhi Airport has been operationalised today. This would ensure further mitigation of weather-related congestion issues," Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said in a post on X.

The re-carpeting works included milling the entire length of the runway and overlaying it with Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB).

PMB is bitumen combined with one or more polymer materials which enhances the mechanical properties of the bitumen material and it can withstand heavy-duty traffic and extreme weather conditions, the statement said.

According to DIAL, the rehabilitation work of RW 10/28 was taken up for improved passenger experience, including induction of few additional taxiways.

"With the completion of rehabilitation work, Delhi airport would become future-ready for undertaking operations with its full capacity. The passenger handling capacity of its three terminals would increase to 100 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) and the airside capacity will enhance to handle 140 MPPA," the statement said.

Now, Delhi airport has four operational runways -- RW 09/27, RW 11R/29L, RW 10/28, and RW 11L/29R.

In a message to the staff last month, Air India chief Campbell Wilson said the airline was looking at building a larger pool of pilots who can operate in low visibility conditions, better roster planning and schedule buffers as well as more pre-emptive flight cancellations to deal with disruptions.

"... as most of you in northern India are well aware we're in the 'thick' (so to speak) of an unusually bad fog season. This, coupled with the unfortunately-timed closure of one of Delhi's two 'low-visibility' runways for repair, has significantly impacted all airlines' operations, with consequential effect on staff and, of course, customers," Wilson said on January 25.