Record 52.9 deg C in Delhi's Mungeshpur was 'error in sensor': IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) clarified that the maximum temperature of over 52 degrees Celsius recorded in Delhi's Mungeshpur on Wednesday was an "error in sensor or local factor."

The IMD stated in an official release that it is examining the data and sensors.

"The maximum temperature over Delhi NCR varied from 45.2 degree Celsius to 49.1 degrees Celsius in different parts of the city, Mungeshpur reported 52.9 degrees Celsius as an outlier compared to other stations. It could be due to an error in the sensor or the local factor. IMD is examining the data and sensors," the release mentioned.

The IMD further said that the heatwave conditions will reduce during the next 2-3 days.

"It has rained at many places in Delhi in the afternoon resulting in further fall of temperature. Heatwave conditions will reduce during the next 2 - 3 days due to gradual fall in temperature in association with approaching western disturbance, rainfall/thunderstorm and southwesterly wind blowing from the Arabian Sea to northwest India," the IMD release stated.

In a post on X, Union Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju flagged the error, saying that the temperature of 52.3 degree Celsius in Delhi is "very unlikely."

"It is not official yet. Temperature of 52.3°C in Delhi is very unlikely. Our senior officials in IMD have been asked to verify the news report. The official position will be stated soon," Kiren Rijiju said in the post.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted that a gradual fall in maximum temperatures by 3-4 degrees Celsius is very likely over Northwest and Central India during the next three to four days.

Bringing some respite to severe heatwave conditions, parts of Delhi-NCR earlier in the day witnessed a sudden change of weather. There were light showers in some parts of the national capital.