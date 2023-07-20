Home / India News / Records related to Robert Vadra's company destroyed in bank basement

Records related to Robert Vadra's company destroyed in bank basement

Union Bank of India has claimed that crucial documents between 2008 to 2012 were destroyed due to water flooding the bank basement

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 12:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In an ongoing investigation into Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the probe team has discovered that important financial transaction records of Vadra's company were destroyed due to water damage in the bank's branch.

According to documents obtained by Time of India, the special investigation team (SIT) of Haryana police, responsible for probing the case, had sent a letter to Union Bank of India (UBI) requesting information about the funds flowing into the accounts of M/s Skylight Hospitality and M/s Skylight Hospitality.

Robert Vadra had served as a director at both companies during the relevant period. However, the bank's response on May 26 this year revealed that the records for the years 2008 and 2012 were destroyed due to water flooding in the basement of the branch.

As a result of this finding, the SIT has now issued notices to the bank, seeking information about whether records of other firms have also been destroyed and which authorities were informed about this incident. This investigation is now looking into the extent of the damage and its potential implications for the case.

Vadra came into the spotlight after his marriage to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi in 1997. Since then he has been in the news for alleged land-grabbing and dubious business dealings. For the majority of cases and investigation, Vadra has claimed that authorities just wanted to create a “media circus” to distract the public.

Also Read

Robert Lucas, winner of the 1995 Nobel Prize in Economics, dies at 85

BCCI appoints Nooshin Al Khadeer as interim coach for women's team: Report

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Wishes pour in as Thala turns 42 today

Punjab CM announces digitisation of land records for easy access to people

Tamil Nadu says won't transfer land ownership to AAI for Coimbatore airport

Punjab CM urges PM to take action against perpetrators in Manipur case

As repetitive taxation fears arise, gaming firms wait for clarity

Yamuna water level in Delhi now below danger mark of 205.33 metres

TN minister Balaji's plea in money laundering case to be heard on Friday

Mumbai gets 100 mm rainfall in 24 hours, IMD predicts heavy rain in city

Topics :Priyanka GandhiRobert VadraSonia GandhiHaryanaPoliceUnion Bank of IndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story