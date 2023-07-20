Records related to Robert Vadra's company destroyed in bank basement

In an ongoing investigation into Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the probe team has discovered that important financial transaction records of Vadra's company were destroyed due to water damage in the bank's branch.

According to documents obtained by Time of India, the special investigation team (SIT) of Haryana police, responsible for probing the case, had sent a letter to Union Bank of India (UBI) requesting information about the funds flowing into the accounts of M/s Skylight Hospitality and M/s Skylight Hospitality.

Robert Vadra had served as a director at both companies during the relevant period. However, the bank's response on May 26 this year revealed that the records for the years 2008 and 2012 were destroyed due to water flooding in the basement of the branch.

As a result of this finding, the SIT has now issued notices to the bank, seeking information about whether records of other firms have also been destroyed and which authorities were informed about this incident. This investigation is now looking into the extent of the damage and its potential implications for the case.

Vadra came into the spotlight after his marriage to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi in 1997. Since then he has been in the news for alleged land-grabbing and dubious business dealings. For the majority of cases and investigation, Vadra has claimed that authorities just wanted to create a “media circus” to distract the public.