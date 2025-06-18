Heavy Rain Alert in India: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds across several regions of the country between June 18 and June 23, indicating a period of intensified monsoon activity.

Red alerts for eastern states

A red alert has been issued for Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and parts of West Bengal for Wednesday, June 18, due to the likelihood of severe weather. Similarly, red alerts are in place for Assam and Meghalaya.

Monsoon picks up pace in eastern and central India

The most significant monsoon activity is expected over East and Central India. States including Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal are likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall from June 18 to June 21, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 km/h.

Isolated pockets of Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand may receive extremely heavy rainfall (exceeding 20 cm in 24 hours) on June 18 and 19. Parts of Madhya Pradesh could also experience thunderstorms with wind speeds touching 70 km/h on June 18. Southern and western states brace for intense showers In South India, widespread rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. The IMD bulletin also forecasts isolated heavy rainfall for Tamil Nadu and Kerala on June 18 and for Karnataka until June 19. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Rayalaseema may witness wind gusts reaching up to 60 km/h.

Western India—including Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, and Maharashtra—is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall from June 18 to June 20, with more intense showers predicted on June 22 and 23. Winds in this region may gust up to 30–40 km/h. Northeast and northwest India prepare for heavy rain Northeastern states will experience significant rainfall, with Meghalaya expected to receive extremely heavy downpours on June 18 and 19. Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and surrounding areas will likely receive moderate to very heavy rainfall over the coming week. ALSO READ: Delhi weather: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rainfall; AQI improves In the northwest, states like Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana are also on alert for moderate to heavy rainfall. Isolated areas in east and west Uttar Pradesh may see very heavy rain from June 19 to June 21, while Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana are likely to receive intense showers between June 20 and 22.