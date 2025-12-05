Home / India News / Loudspeakers not a fundamental right for religious practice: Bombay HC

Loudspeakers not a fundamental right for religious practice: Bombay HC

The bench noted that the petitioner was unable to submit any material to show that the use of loudspeakers was mandatory/necessary to practice their religion

Loudspeaker ban
The court, in an order dated December 1, dismissed a petition filed by Masjid Gousiya in Gondia district seeking permission to use loudspeakers to offer prayers | Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India Nagpur
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 1:47 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court refused to grant relief to a mosque seeking permission to use loudspeakers, noting it was not entitled to use the device to practise religion as a matter of right.

The court, while relying on Supreme Court judgments, said that no religion mandates prayers to be offered through voice amplifiers or beating drums.

A bench of Justices Anil Pansare and Raj Wakode said that the issue of noise pollution was recurring and took suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the same and asked the Maharashtra government to come up with an effective solution.

The court, in an order dated December 1, dismissed a petition filed by Masjid Gousiya in Gondia district seeking permission to use loudspeakers to offer prayers.

The bench noted that the petitioner was unable to submit any material to show that the use of loudspeakers was mandatory/necessary to practice their religion.

"The petitioner, therefore, is not entitled to seek relief for the installation of a loudspeaker, as of right. The petition is accordingly dismissed," the court said.

Relying on judgments passed by the apex court, the bench said no religion prescribes that prayers should be performed by disturbing the peace of others, nor does it preach that they should be through voice amplifiers or the beating of drums.

The Supreme Court also highlighted the importance of other citizens entitled to enjoy reasonable quietness, particularly those who are of tender age and those who are aged, sick, and people afflicted with psychic disturbances, it said.

The bench, however, noted that the issue of noise pollution was recurring.

"Noise pollution is a serious threat to public health and welfare. It causes 'fight or flight' syndrome, releasing cortisol and other harmful chemicals into the bloodstream," the court said.

Over time, these chemicals build up in the body, leading to a host of health problems, including cardiovascular disease, aggression, chronic fatigue, headaches, high blood pressure, mental illness and anxiety, it added.

The court said that noise pollution can cause hearing damage, and if it exceeds 120 decibels, it can cause eardrum rupture.

The bench also highlighted functions and other festivities celebrated in the event halls at Civil Lines in Nagpur during which the noise pollution rules are violated.

"In our view, while permitting various celebrations, these venues should take responsibility for ensuring adherence to the rules," it said.

The court also pointed out several religious places where 'bhajans' are performed on loudspeakers in complete violation of the rules.

"We hope the state government will be sensitive to the issue involved, which affects public health, and will come up with an effective solution," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SC declines PIL on regulating use of AI, machine learning use in judiciary

Karthigai Deepam row: SC to hear Tamil Nadu plea on lamp near dargah

Delhi HC upholds termination of CISF recruits for colour blindness

No penalties for delayed Waqf registration for next 3 months: Kiren Rijiju

Premium

For women with disabilities, an inclusive India is a distant country

Topics :Bombay High CourtBombay HCCourt casesreligious freedom

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story