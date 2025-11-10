Home / India News / Red Fort explosion kills 13: Opposition leaders condemn 'alarming' incident

Red Fort explosion kills 13: Opposition leaders condemn 'alarming' incident

Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand are among the states that have been placed on high alert

red fort blast
A van burst into flames near Gate 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi on Monday evening (November 10), triggering a massive explosion that damaged several nearby vehicles. | Photo: PTI
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 9:46 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Soon after a massive explosion took place near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi on Monday evening, which killed at least 13 people and injured several others, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand are among the states that have been placed on high alert.
 
According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah and took stock of the situation. Teams from the National Security Guard (NSG), National Investigation Agency (NIA), and forensic experts are on site to examine the cause of the explosion.
 
The blast, which occurred when a car suddenly caught fire near the historic Red Fort complex, also damaged several nearby vehicles. Eyewitnesses reported a loud explosion followed by flames that engulfed the area, prompting an immediate evacuation.
 
Political leaders across the country have expressed shock and called for accountability.
 

Deeply saddening and concerning: Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi called the car explosion near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi “deeply saddening and concerning.” “The loss of many innocent lives in this tragic accident is deeply distressing,” Gandhi said in a post on X.
 
“I stand with the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this tragic time and offer my deepest condolences. I hope all the injured recover as soon as possible,” he said.
 

Former Delhi CM Kejriwal calls Delhi car explosion “extremely alarming”

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal termed the incident “extremely alarming.” In a post on X, he wrote, “The news of the explosion near the Red Fort is extremely alarming. It is reported that some people have also lost their lives in it, which is extremely tragic.”
 

“Deeply shocked,” says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was “deeply shocked” by the tragedy. “My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones and I pray for strength and a swift recovery for all those injured,” she posted on X. 
 

Naveen Patnaik extends condolences

Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also expressed his condolences, saying he was “deeply saddened to learn about the loss of so many precious lives.” “My thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families who lost their near and dear ones. Prayers for the swift recovery of those who have sustained injuries,” he said in a post on X.
 
Security agencies are yet to confirm the nature of the explosion. The area around the Red Fort remains sealed off, and traffic has been diverted as the investigation continues.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi pollution crisis: CPCB's Sameer App goes silent; no AQI updates

SC to begin hearing pleas against EC's pan-India SIR from Tuesday

Dharmendra admitted to hospital; 'not in a great state', says report

7 in 10 Delhi residents lack confidence in govt's ability to enforce GRAP

Delhi High Court upholds Jaya Bachchan's personality rights against misuse

Topics :Narendra ModiMamata BanerjeeRahul GandhiArvind KejriwalBreaking NewsBS Web ReportsexplosionRed Fort

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 9:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story