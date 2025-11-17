Home / India News / SC demands details on Delhi's AQI monitoring systems amid accuracy concerns

SC demands details on Delhi's AQI monitoring systems amid accuracy concerns

The court issued directions after amicus curiae pointed to reports and videos alleging that water was being sprinkled near AQI monitoring stations, potentially distorting readings

New Delhi: An anti-smog gun sprays water droplets to curb air pollution, in New Delhi, Thursday, November 13, 2025. The city's air quality remained in the 'severe' category for the third consecutive day, according to officials.
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 4:45 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Delhi government to submit an affidavit detailing the type of equipment used for air quality index (AQI) monitoring in the capital and its effectiveness, Bar and Bench reported.
 
A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justices Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria issued the direction while hearing a petition concerning stubble burning and its impact on pollution levels in Delhi–NCR.
 
During the proceedings, amicus curiae Senior Advocate Aparajita Singh pointed to reports and videos alleging that water was being sprinkled near AQI monitoring stations, potentially distorting readings. She further argued that the equipment in use is outdated and inadequate for assessing Delhi’s pollution levels, The Hindu reported.
 
Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, however, said that the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) operates AQI detectors across the capital, recording hourly, automated readings.
 
"This sprinkling of water is happening across the city...Political parties are spreading such videos," she added.
 
Upon hearing the arguments, the Bench ordered the Delhi government to file an affidavit explaining the nature of the equipment being used and its efficiency to gauge AQI monitors. It further posted the matter on November 19. 

What else did the court say?

During the hearing, Singh also submitted that the reduced number of stubble burning cases being reported are not accurate as they are being undercounted.
 
"Farmers do not have enough time to harvest the paddy earlier and thus the solution was to burn it. So we gave a suggestion that equipment be made available to the farmers for disposing it off. Since 2018, machinery has been given to farmers. The State of Punjab says if ₹100 per quintal compensation is given to farmers from the Centre, then an attempt can be made to tackle the issue," Singh added, as quoted by Bar and Bench.
 
Adding to this, Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan urged the court to adopt immediate measures to tackle air pollution, including a complete ban on construction, stating that the pollution is causing an “alarming increase in lung cancer”, the report added.
 
"Three out of ten deaths in Delhi is due to air pollution. A PM 2.5 going to my child's lung, it will never leave... Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) and Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) are not capable to tackle and we need whip-cracking for this," Sankaranarayanan said.
 
The apex court, however, denied taking any action on Sankaranarayanan's appeal, stating that the restrictions are being placed in a graded manner, finalised by experts.
 
"We do not possess the expertise to deal with the same. We are, therefore, not inclined to act on the submission of Sankaranarayanan that all activities be stopped in Delhi. A large chunk of the population depends on the various activities for their livelihood in the capital," the court noted.
 

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

