Red Fort car blast: A look at Delhi's long, violent history of explosions

A shockwave ripped through Delhi on Monday evening (November 10) as a Hyundai i20 car burst into flames near Gate 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, prompting a massive explosion that damaged multiple vehicles and triggered widespread panic. According to officials, at least 13 people have died and several others are injured in the incident. A high alert has been sounded across the city.

How the Red Fort explosion unfolded

Reports suggest that the vehicle was being driven by Dr Umar Mohammed, also known as Umar un-Nabi, a Kashmiri medical professional employed at Al Falah University in Faridabad. The explosion occurred shortly after authorities seized around 2,900 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate during raids in Faridabad, leading to the arrests of doctors Muzammil Sheikh and Shaheen Saeed. Both are reportedly linked to a newly established Jaish-e-Mohammed cell composed of well-educated recruits.

According to investigators cited by NDTV, the group had been preparing for a large-scale strike in the National Capital Region, stockpiling explosives and weapons for the operation. Evidence from the probe indicates that Umar, alarmed by the arrests of his associates, detonated the car bomb in a moment of panic. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday transferred the case to the National Investigation Agency and asked the other agencies involved to submit their reports at the earliest. He also instructed the security agencies to "hunt down each and every culprit" involved in the incident, claiming that those responsible "will face the full wrath of our agencies."

The incident comes amid other historical bombings in the city, but its timing and location (near one of Delhi's most iconic sites) amplify its gravity. Here's a look at past similar events: Three bomb explosions in October 2005 On 29 October 2005, three explosions tore through bustling markets in Paharganj, Sarojini Nagar and the Govindpuri bus stop. The aftermath left 62 people dead and more than 210 injured, according to official tallies. The attacks were claimed by the Pakistan-based militant outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (under the alias "Islamic Inquilab Mahaz"), and the domestic group Indian Mujahideen was also under suspicion. Delhi police arrested several suspects in connection with the case.

Five simultaneous blasts in 2008 Fast-forward to 13 September 2008, when five nearly simultaneous blasts detonated in busy shopping localities, including Karol Bagh (Ghaffar Market), Connaught Place, and the M-Block market in Greater Kailash I. Official reports flagged at least 20 fatalities and over 90 people injured, though some agencies placed the death toll closer to 30. Authorities immediately cited the Indian Mujahideen as claiming responsibility, and the rapid succession of blasts, within half an hour, reflected a worrying shift in terror tactics.) Following the attacks, Delhi police detained multiple suspects, including alleged masterminds, and conducted wide-ranging investigations into the group’s role.

Blast outside Delhi High Court in 2011 The third major incident occurred outside the entrance of the Delhi High Court on 7 September 2011, when a briefcase bomb detonated at Gate No. 5 among a crowd awaiting entry. The blast claimed 11 lives and wounded over 70 people. Investigators characterised the device as a “medium-intensity” bomb and launched a full-scale security investigation. How did security systems changed after the incidents? Delhi’s security response underwent significant upgrades after the blasts, with reforms in policing, intelligence, and surveillance technologies. Delhi Police began regular barricading and special checks at market entry points, stores, and crowded public areas.