Home / India News / SC bans mining within 1 km radius of national parks, wildlife sanctuaries

SC bans mining within 1 km radius of national parks, wildlife sanctuaries

It clarified that the rights of the tribals and forest dwellers in the region should be protected as per the Forest Rights Act

Supreme Court, SC
Supreme Court (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 12:37 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Thursday banned mining activities within an area of one km from national parks and wildlife sanctuaries, noting that such activities will be hazardous to the wildlife.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran was considering pleas on issues related to the notification of areas under Saranda Wildlife Sanctuary (SWL) and the Sasangdaburu Conservation Reserve (SCR) as a conservation reserve in Jharkhand.

"It has been the consistent view of this court that mining activities within one km of the protected area will be hazardous to the wildlife. Though in the case of Goa Foundation, the said directions were issued with respect to the State of Goa, we find that such directions need to be issued on a pan-India basis.

"We direct that mining within national parks and wildlife sanctuaries and within an area of one km from boundary of such national park or wildlife sanctuary shall not be permissible," the bench said.

The top court also directed the Jharkhand government to notify the region as a wildlife sanctuary.

It clarified that the rights of the tribals and forest dwellers in the region should be protected as per the Forest Rights Act and asked the state government to widely publicise it.

Earlier, the bench had asked the Jharkhand government to take a decision to declare the ecologically-rich Saranda region as a reserve forest.

The matter pertained to a long-pending proposal to notify the Saranda and Sasangdaburu forest areas in West Singhbhum district as a wildlife sanctuary and conservation reserve, respectively.

The state government, in its affidavit, had earlier said it proposed to notify an area of 57,519.41 hectares, as against the original proposal of 31,468.25 hectares, as wildlife sanctuary.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Trump signs bill to reopen government after longest-ever shutdown

Delhi police files charge sheet against businessman Samir Modi in rape case

MP set to take 1st spot from Punjab in stubble-burning, reports 1,052 fires

Loud explosion from bus tyre burst triggers panic in Delhi's Mahipalpur

Cabinet decisions on exports to improve competitiveness, says PM Modi

Topics :Supreme Courtnational parkwildlife

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story