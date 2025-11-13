Loud explosion from bus tyre burst triggers panic in Delhi's Mahipalpur

A loud blast-like sound caused by a bus tyre burst spread panic among locals in southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur area on Thursday morning, officials said.
The incident caused alarm as it came in the backdrop of a high-intensity explosion in the heavily crowded Red Fort area on Monday evening, killing 13 people and injured several others.
The Dehi Fire Services said they received a call at 9.19 am informing about a blast-like loud sound heard near Raddison in Mahipalpur, following which they pressed three fire tenders to the spot.
Even after extensive checking, the officers found nothing at the spot.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said, "The caller was contacted. He said that while he was on the way to Gurugram, a loud noise was heard. We checked everything and nothing was found." "During local enquiry, a guard informed us that the rear tyre of a DTC bus going towards Dhaula Kuan had burst and the sound came from that," the DCP said.
The situation is normal and there is nothing to worry, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
