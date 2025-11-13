Delhi police files charge sheet against businessman Samir Modi in rape case

The Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet against businessman Samir Modi in an alleged rape case. The Charge sheet has been filed before the Saket District Court. The police have informed the Delhi High Court about the filing of the charge sheet.

An FIR under sections of rape and intimidation was lodged at the New Friends Colony Police Station. Samir Modi is on bail and has filed a petition to quash the FIR lodged against him.

Justice Sanjeev Narula was informed on November 11 by Delhi Police that it had filed a charge sheet against Samir Modi.

The court was dealing with an application of Samir Modi seeking modification of an order passed on November 6.

"The grievance of the Petitioner is that despite the assurance, a chargesheet has been filed without considering the documents furnished by him to the Investigating Officer," Justice Narula noted in the order of November 11. On 6th November, 2023, Standing counsel Sanjay Lao stated that the documents submitted by the petitioner shall be duly examined by the Investigating Officer (IO). During the hearing, the Standing Counsel explained that the documents were submitted only late in the evening on November 7, 2025, and, in view of the mandate under Section 193 (2) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the chargesheet was required to be filed within 60 days, which period would have lapsed had the IO undertaken an analysis of the documents.

Accordingly, the chargesheet was filed without examining the documents submitted by the petitioner, Sanjay Lao said. Senior advocate Vikram Sharma, along with advocate Siddharth Yadav, counsel for the petitioner, responded and stated that the documents were submitted on November 7, 2025, pursuant to a notice that was served on them only in the evening. The Standing Counsel stated that the IO will examine the documents submitted on 7th November, 2025, and, with the leave of the Trial Court, file the same along with a supplementary chargesheet. The bench took the statement on record. The Delhi High Court on November 6 issued a notice on the plea of Samir Modi for quashing of the FIR in an alleged rape case.

He was granted bail by the Saket District Court on September 25. He was arrested on September 18. During arguments, Senior N Hariharan had submitted that the matter is presently at the stage of investigation. He also submitted that the relationship between the Petitioner and the complainant was entirely consensual and that there are several pieces of evidence which would substantiate this fact. He had further submitted that the Investigating Officer is not even taking the same into consideration. After hearing the submissions, the bench issued notice, and Sanjay Lao, Standing counsel for the state, accepted the same. He submitted that the documents submitted by the Petitioner shall be duly examined by the Investigation Officer.