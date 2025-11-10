13 dead, several injured in Red Fort blast; Shah visits spot, PM condoles

A high-intensity blast ripped through a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car at 6:52 pm near Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in the national capital on Monday evening. The blast was so intense that it engulfed nearby vehicles in flames and killed at least 13 people, leaving several injured, according to reports. Security has been beefed up in the city and red alert has been sounded. Several other cities including Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and states like Uttar Prasdesh, Bihar and Rajasthan have been put on high alert.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on the incident. He took to the social media platform X and wrote, "Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest. Those affected are being assisted by authorities. Reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and other officials."

Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot with police cordoning off the area, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said. The explosion was so powerful that it shattered the windows of vehicles parked several metres away and was heard in nearby buildings of the congested area, according to PTI. Home Minister Amit Shah visited the LNJ Hospital to take stock of those injured in the blast.In his first official comment on the incident, Amit Shah said, "This evening, around 7 pm, a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi. The blast injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles. Preliminary reports indicate that some people have lost their lives. Within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast, teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot. The NSG and NIA teams, along with the FSL, have now begun a thorough investigation.Assuring that a swift and thorough investigation was immediately initiated, he further added, "Orders have been given to examine all nearby CCTV cameras. I have also spoken to the Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge. The Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge are present at the spot. We are exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation, taking all possibilities into account. All options will be investigated immediately and we will present the results to the public. I will be heading to the spot shortly and will also visit the hospital immediately."