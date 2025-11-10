13 dead, several injured in Red Fort blast; Shah visits spot, PM condoles

A high-intensity blast ripped through a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car at 6:52 pm near Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in the national capital on Monday evening. The blast was so intense that it engulfed nearby vehicles in flames and killed at least 13 people, leaving several injured, according to reports. Security has been beefed up in the city and red alert has been sounded. Several other cities including Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and states like Uttar Prasdesh, Bihar and Rajasthan have been put on high alert.
Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot with police cordoning off the area, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said. The explosion was so powerful that it shattered the windows of vehicles parked several metres away and was heard in nearby buildings of the congested area, according to PTI. Home Minister Amit Shah visited the LNJ Hospital to take stock of those injured in the blast.
In his first official comment on the incident, Amit Shah said, "This evening, around 7 pm, a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi. The blast injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles. Preliminary reports indicate that some people have lost their lives. Within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast, teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot. The NSG and NIA teams, along with the FSL, have now begun a thorough investigation.
Assuring that a swift and thorough investigation was immediately initiated, he further added, "Orders have been given to examine all nearby CCTV cameras. I have also spoken to the Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge. The Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge are present at the spot. We are exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation, taking all possibilities into account. All options will be investigated immediately and we will present the results to the public. I will be heading to the spot shortly and will also visit the hospital immediately."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on the incident. He took to the social media platform X and wrote, "Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest. Those affected are being assisted by authorities. Reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and other officials."
The nature of the blast is still unknown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken stock of the situation in the wake of the blast in Delhi. He spoke to Amit Shah and took an update on the situation, according to ANI, citing government sources. Teams from the National Security Guard (NSG), National Investigating Agency (NIA), and the forensic department were rushed to the spot. An unprecedented police force is at the spot.
Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha says, "Today at around 6.52 pm, a slow-moving vehicle stopped at the red light. An explosion happened in that vehicle, and due to the explosion, nearby vehicles were also damaged. All agencies, FSL, NIA, are here... Some people have died, and some have been injured in the incident. The situation is being monitored. The Home Minister has also called us, and information is being shared with him from time to time."
"The blast occurred in a car parked near Red Fort Metro Station gate number 1. The intensity was quite high. Injuries are feared," said a senior official of the Delhi Fire Service. The anti-terror squad and Delhi Police Special Cell were on the spot to assess the situation.
Deputy Chief Fire Officer AK Malik says, "We got information that there was a blast in a car near Chandni Chowk Metro Station. We responded immediately, and seven units were sent to the spot. At 7:29 PM, the fire was brought under control. There is a possibility that there are casualties in this. All our teams are present at the spot..."
"Fifteen people have been brought to Lok Nayak Hospital. Eight of them died before reaching the hospital. Three are seriously injured. One is in stable condition", Medical Superintendent, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital told ANI.
A high alert has been issued in Maharashtra following the blast in New Delhi. A senior police officer said a "precautionary alert" has been issued for Mumbai. "All the unit commanders at the district level in Maharashtra and commissioners of cities have been instructed to remain alert to avoid any untoward incidents", a police official said.
“I was at the gurdwara when I heard a strong sound. We couldn't make out what it was, it was that loud,” said an eyewitness. “A number of vehicles nearby were completely damaged,” he added.
Another resident said the impact was so strong that nearby shops and buildings shook. “I had come here to buy something when I heard a huge blast. The whole shop trembled,” he said. “Several people were injured, and many were being taken away from the spot soon after.”
Uttar Pradesh has been put on alert in the wake of a blast near Gate no 1 of the Red Fort Metro station in Delhi. Speaking to ANI, Uttar Pradesh ADG Law and Order Amitabh Yash said that the DGP has issued instructions to all senior officials in Uttar Pradesh to increase security at sensitive religious sites, sensitive districts, and border areas. All security agencies have also been alerted. Police in all districts of Uttar Pradesh have been put on alert. An order was issued from Lucknow to increase patrols and checks in sensitive areas.