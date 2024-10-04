Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Will lay down law on HCs revoking orders dictated in open courts: SC

Will lay down law on HCs revoking orders dictated in open courts: SC

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by Sait, who contended that his case was reheard within days after allowing his plea for quashing of the proceedings in the matter

Supreme Court, SC
The SC bench had earlier sought report from from the Madras High Court's Registrar General on the issue | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 3:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Friday said it will lay down the law on the issue of high courts revoking orders dictated in open courts after the top court came across a case in which the Madras HC quashed a money laundering case against a former IPS officer and later modified its direction and reheard the matter.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih stayed the proceedings in a money laundering case against former IPS officer M S Jaffer Sait registered in connection with an alleged illegal allotment of a Tamil Nadu Housing Board plot.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The top court posted the matter for hearing on November 22.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by Sait, who contended that his case was reheard within days after allowing his plea for quashing of the proceedings in the matter.

The SC bench had earlier sought report from from the Madras High Court's Registrar General on the issue.

On September 30, after inspecting the report from the HC, the top court had called the decision of the high court to re-hear the matter as 'absolutely wrong'.

More From This Section

LIVE news: Israel trying to win through assassinations, civilian killings, says Khameini

Bihar Floods: CM Nitish Kumar inspects flood-affected areas, relief works

Bhubaneswar Airport capacity to rise to 8 mn per year: Aviation minister

Weather alert: Temperatures surge in Delhi, rains expected in these states

Not just placements, job creation also must for univ assessment: Atishi

A high court bench of Justices S M Subramaniam and V Sivagnanam had on August 21 quashed the proceedings against Sait on the grounds that the corruption case registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), which is the predicate offence for the ED case, has already been quashed by the high court.

Later, the order was revoked and the matter was reheard and judgment was reserved.

According to Sait, a complaint was made in 2011 accusing him of having gotten illegal allotment of Tamil Nadu Housing Board plots at Thiruvanmiyur in Chennai. Based on the complaint, the DVAC registered an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

On May 23, 2019, the high court quashed the FIR. Subsequently, on June 22, 2020, the ED registered an ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) based on the case registered by the DVAC.

However, the high court quashed the ED case on the basis of previous quashing of the predicate corruption case by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

SC questions Delhi LG's hurry in holding MCD Standing Committee election

Marital rape: Centre argues against terming it as 'rape' in Supreme Court

SC backs validity of 90,000 I-T reassessment notices made after Apr 1, 2021

SC forms independent SIT to investigate Tirupati laddu row, CBI to monitor

Supreme Court allows claiming input tax credit on construction expenses

Topics :Supreme CourtHigh CourtIndian JudiciaryCourts

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story